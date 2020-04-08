Global Edition
Population & Public Health

COVID-19 puts a spotlight on new pop health demands

"My world before COVID consisted of taking care of patients one at a time," says one doctor. "Now, my duty is to serve an entire patient population." Other providers will soon have to acquaint themselves with remote monitoring and new models of care.
By Joseph Goedert
April 08, 2020
01:07 PM

Dr. Jaan Sidorov, CEO of the Population Health Alliance in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a network of 152 independent community-based providers, says he and his colleagues are quickly learning how the COVID-19 crisis will change their practice patterns.

Even though Sidorov is a longtime expert in pop health, he's already seeing up-close how the coronavirus pandemic is changing his own daily duties of care delivery.

"My world before COVID consisted of taking care of patients one at a time," he said. "Now, my duty is to serve an entire patient population."

Serving that population means many provider organizations that have not embraced telemedicine and remote patient-monitoring will have to move in that direction, Sidorov believes.

"With the arrival of telehealth, my reach into every patient's home is truly on a regional basis," he said. "We have a much broader reach across patients."

The bottom line is that telehealth is no longer a novelty for some providers – and will become a mainstay technology, and increasingly chronic patients and physicians will manage chronic needs via the telephone, said Sidorov.

"Telehealth will occupy a big piece of care and we won't be able to put the genie back in the bottle."

Dr. Jaan Sidorov, Population Health Alliance

"Rest assured that if you need a knee replaced, or surgery or a heart test, you'll still get face-to-face care. But telehealth will occupy a big piece of care and we won't be able to put the genie back in the bottle."

Artificial intelligence also will play a role with its ability to supplement the interpretation of data, which will increase the adoption of AI.

A changing landscape

The advent of COVID-19 brings new issues that concern Sidorov, he said, particularly the fact that, early in the pandemic, he sees some hospitals believing little has changed.

Too many providers are reluctant to cancel elective surgeries and intend to keep conducting noncritical operations because they want the money to keep flowing, he explained, despite warnings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services of what is to come from COVID-19.

Further, some large provider organizations still believe that business will soon come back to normal. They will learn otherwise, Sidorov cautioned.

For example, a patient may be on the phone talking to a specialist physician. But how will that conversation be saved? How do we package information to the specialist? How do we get the data to the specialist and know it is the appropriate data? And, how do we ensure that patients get data that is appropriate for them to have?

Eventually, for instance, patients may "have access to coronavirus testing kits, just like pregnancy tests," Sidorov explained. "How will we know the patients are accurately understanding the results? This is the stuff that keeps me awake."

Population health management enters an uncharted new era

This month, we look at how approaches to treating COVID-19 and other illnesses are shifting in this new era.

Email the writer: joe_goedert@yahoo.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Analytics, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

Partnership adds acute care telemedicine to the front lines of the COVID-19 war

Partnership adds acute care telemedicine to the front lines of the COVID-19 war

By
Bill Siwicki
April 08, 2020

Cyber attacks continue to mount during COVID-19 pandemic

By
Nathan Eddy
April 08, 2020

COVID-19: How the coronavirus crisis will change the care model

By
Teresa Bau
April 08, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
Cyber attacks continue to mount during COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Comparing 11 top telehealth platforms: Company execs tout quality, safety, EHR integrations
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Artificial Intelligence
Quality and Safety
Clinical

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Workflow
Artificial Intelligence

Video

MIT creates challenge to 'hack' COVID-19
Chatbots' role in fight against coronavirus
Treating mental health through telehealth during time of coronavirus
Breaking down barriers to care traced to social determinants of health

More Stories

Emergency app saves lives in Australia’s bushfire disaster

The Maine Rural Health Research Center at the University of Southern Maine

Small hospitals get a hand with population health management
To fight pandemic, Hopdoc giving away its telehealth system to physicians
To fight pandemic, Hopdoc giving away its telehealth system to physicians
Infections lab samples
COVID-19: Shortages of protective equipment, insufficient tests plague hospitals, OIG finds
Google mobilizes location tracking data to help public health experts monitor COVID-19 spread
Chatbots' role in fight against coronavirus

Above image: A nurse at the monitoring center in Seoul is checking the status of a patient staying at the Life Treatment Center in Mungyeong through a video call.

SNUH develops life treatment center model to manage mild cases of COVID-19
A team works on ideas at the MIT COVID-19 Challenge hackathon this weekend. Photo credit/MIT COVID-19 Challenge
New COVID-19 challenge out of MIT seeks solutions from hackers at home