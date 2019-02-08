Correction: Trinity Health says 450 health IT pros will be offered employment by Leidos in workforce change

[Editor's note: An earlier version of this article said the Epic deployment would result in 1,650 displaced employees. This version is now corrected. We regret the error.]

Trinity Health on Friday said, despite earlier reports that its enterprise Epic rollout would mean job changes or relocation for 1,650 employees, it is making workforce changes.

“It’s not happening because of Epic,” the spokesperson said. “They’ll be given longer-terms career opportunities because their current EHR is being sunsetted.”

That goes for 450 health IT professionals. As for the other 1,250 people involved, they are “looking at possible relocation,” as the health system consolidates its patient billing into three centers, the spokesperson said.

ON THE RECORD

"Trinity Health is transforming at the clinical and administrative levels for the benefit of the people and communities we serve," said Michael Slubowski, president and chief operating officer for Trinity Health. "We are committed to supporting our teams and colleagues through the changes, all of which position us for improved patient experiences, an information technology structure that enables us to provide coordinated care to patients across the system and increased efficiency to help make care more affordable."

Leidos Health Group President Jon Scholl added: “I’m extremely excited to welcome the talented colleagues from Trinity Health. Their skills and experience are significant, and we are grateful for their careers managing complex technical issues in health care. We are especially pleased to continue our partnership with Trinity Health, an organization whose values are aligned with our own, and with whom we share a common purpose: to transform the health of people in our nation.”

Diana Manos is a Washington, D.C.-area freelance writer specializing in healthcare, wellness and technology.

Twitter: @Diana_Manos

Email the writer: dnewsprovider@gmail.com