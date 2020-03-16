Coronavirus outbreak triggers wave of apps, online tools for diagnosis, testing

As the number of infections caused by the spread of the Coronavirus continues to rise worldwide, medtech startups, healthcare organizations, and others are bringing applications and online services to the market to help people track the virus, check for symptoms, and offer advice on ways to help prevent exposure or even offer testing methods that limit exposure risk.

Here’s a roundup of just a few of the latest resources out there, which will be updated:

Created by practicing medical physicians and developed by Fast Pathway, the DocClocker app enables patients to receive real-time wait-time reporting of their medical providers, in theory helping to prevent the spread of the virus by enabling patients to avoid long waits in medical waiting rooms, thereby limiting exposure risks.

Blue Spark Technologies launched TempTraq, a single-use, disposable temperature monitor in the form of a soft patch that continuously monitors and records axillary temperature and wirelessly transmits real-time data for up to 72 hours. Once placed on a patient, clinicians can remotely monitor temperatures with little-to-no direct contact, helping eliminate potential cross-contamination from shared temperature measurement devices.

Potentially up to 35 million people living in the UK could consult their GP by video, accessing the service via the free Patient Access app, through the rapid release of video consultation software across its EMIS Web clinical system, used by 4,000 practices in England. The Video Consult service will be provided at no cost to practices for 12 weeks, and online training and support materials will also be provided.

Developed by Minneapolis-based Carrot Health, the COVID-19 Risk Index predicts populations and communities that are most susceptible to the negative impacts from a coronavirus outbreak. The aim is to help inform public health and intervention decisions at the national, regional and community levels by identifying who is most vulnerable.

Orion Health’s outbreak monitoring platform offers the ability to remotely monitor and engage patients in their homes, facilitating communication between quarantined people and the healthcare service, as well as maintaining visibility of those recently discharged. The platform will use artificial intelligence over time to allow providers to identify patients at risk of deterioration and optimize their care.

TytoHome. Developed by Tyto Care, this remote examination device enables patients quarantined in hospitals or isolated at home to perform clinic-quality self-examinations, and then connects them with physicians who can assess symptoms from a safe distance.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.

