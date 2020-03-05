Coronavirus forces cancellation of HIMSS20

For the first time in 58 years, the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition – which was scheduled to take place March 9-13 in Orlando, Florida – has been canceled.

HIMSS has been keeping a close eye on the fast-changing worldwide coronavirus situation for weeks, and said the decision to cancel comes in light of recent reports from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It was decided that the potential to spread the virus – especially given HIMSS' audience of healthcare professionals – was too great.

"We recognize all the hard work that so many have put into preparing for their presentations and panels that accompany every HIMSS conference," said Hal Wolf, president and CEO of HIMSS, in a statement.

"Based on evaluation of evolving circumstances and coordination with an external advisory panel of medical professionals to support evidence-based decision making, it is clear that it would be an unacceptable risk to bring so many thousands of people together in Orlando next week."

The cancellation was necessary to meet HIMSS' obligation to protect the health and safety of its members across the globe, as well as employees and local residents.

Moreover, the risk to the many healthcare providers who were set to attend the conference – so many of whom will be essential to fighting the spread of COVID-19 – was a major concern, given their potential displacement during such a critical public health emergency.

HIMSS20 exhibitors and attendees will be contacted with further information. Attendees can also check the HIMSS20 Cancellation FAQ page for more details. Ongoing updates will be published on HIMSSConference.org.

This story will also be updated.

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.