Global Edition
Artificial Intelligence

Conversational technologies can be rapidly deployed for pandemic response

A new JAMIA study found that more than 6 million messages related to COVID-19 were sent using the Watson Assistant platform between March 30 and August 10 of this year.
By Kat Jercich
December 04, 2020
12:23 PM
A person texting a chatbot

New research published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association found that chatbots and other conversational agents can be used to provide up-to-date facts about COVID-19.

Researchers from IBM Watson Health and Vanderbilt University Medical Center explored the ways governmental agencies, employers, provider organizations and health plans used the Watson Assistant platform to deliver COVID-19-related information to users.

"Given the enormous demand for information about COVID-19, many stakeholders have leveraged emerging conversational technologies to automate responses to common COVID-19 related questions and information needs specific to their organizations," wrote the team.

WHY IT MATTERS

As the researchers noted, chatbots have been used in healthcare to aid in performing specific tasks, determining social needs, and prompting behavior change.

But in response to the rapidly evolving information – and disinformation – landscape around the novel coronavirus throughout 2020, many organizations turned to natural language processing tools as part of public-awareness strategies.

As of August 10, 101 organizations had used Watson Assistant to develop a conversational agent related to COVID-19, with usage data available for 37. Those organizations used their chatbots to provide a wide range of information, including:

  • COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Testing information.
  • Information on preventative behaviors.
  • Local and national information about the disease.
  • Response initiatives.
  • Availability of services and how to access them.
  • Guidelines, restrictions, closures and reopening information.
  • Course and exam information.
  • Unemployment benefits and information.
  • Stimulus payments. 
  • Business assistance.
  • Volunteering opportunities.

A total of 6,872,021 messages were sent in conversations about COVID-19 using the platform between March 30 and August 10, with conversational turns (meaning pairs of interactions between users and agents) highest among provider organizations and lowest for health plans.

"Yet, across organizations, the number of conversational turns is not reflective of highly complex conversations," researchers wrote. "Due to the novel and rapidly evolving context in the early stages of a pandemic, most users probably asked simple, transactional types of questions such as 'Is the hospital open?' and 'What is COVID-19?'

"This trend is likely to change as the pandemic evolves," they continued. "For example, in the later weeks of this study, conversational length among employers spiked. We hypothesize that as workers returned to work, more complex conversations around workplace safety and reopening policies occurred."

THE LARGER TREND

As with many other tools, chatbots are an inherently neutral technology, with the potential to either help or hurt patients in a healthcare setting.

For example, as a viewpoint piece in the Journal of the American Medical Association outlined this summer, a chatbot's response to a user's declaration of wanting to harm themselves can cause confusion or even danger. 

It is important, said the authors of that piece, for the operators of chatbots to be nimble and ready to intervene personally if necessary.

At the same time, chatbots can be used to ease user anxiety about seeking medical care, particularly at hours when humans aren't available. 

"Chatbots are scalable, so they can meet an unexpected surge in demand when there is a shortage of qualified human agents," wrote the authors of a different JAMIA piece published in July. "Chatbots can provide around-the-clock service at a low operational cost."

ON THE RECORD

"We have demonstrated the ability of a wide variety of organizations including governments, employers, providers, and payers to use conversational technologies to provide current information related to COVID-19 to their citizens, employees, patients, and beneficiaries," read the December JAMIA study. 

"The WA platform enabled rapid implementation of a set of conversational agents for a wide variety of use cases, and usage data show demand for and adoption of these technologies during a rapidly evolving public health crisis," the researchers added.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Mobile, Patient Engagement, Population Health

More regional news

A person looks into a vaccine refrigerator

(Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

As vaccine rollout looms, so do big questions around supply chains

By
Kat Jercich
December 04, 2020
Cleveland Clinic broadband internet

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic helps bring affordable broadband to local neighborhood

By
Bill Siwicki
December 04, 2020
SUNY Upstate Medical University Cancer Center

SUNY Upstate Medical University Cancer Center

At SUNY, machine learning in OR scheduling enables big wins

By
Bill Siwicki
December 04, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

SUNY Upstate Medical University Cancer Center

SUNY Upstate Medical University Cancer Center
At SUNY, machine learning in OR scheduling enables big wins

Most Read

Frost & Sullivan reveals global trends generating growth opportunities from COVID-19
Telehealth enables health center to tackle rural and COVID-19 challenges
UHS says recovery process complete for corporate data centers after cyberattack
HHS renews contract with TeleTracking, despite lingering questions
ROI for pop health IT still not quite in view
CGH & IHiS develop AI tool to predict severity of pneumonia in patients

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
OASIS CEO Thamer Shaker
Value-driven healthcare a big part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030
HIMSS Media top stories
CMS expands telehealth services but ATA wants more; DeepMind AI cracks protein folding challenge
Waystar CEO Matt Hawkins
Waystar's Hawkins weighs in on future of telehealth reimbursement
Digital Care CEO Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed
Using telemedicine to fight COVID-19 pandemic

More Stories

Hands in blue gloves load syringe with COVID-19 printed in the background
COVID-19 vaccine rollout needs more federal infrastructure support, says Commonwealth
Rapid City South Dakota Monument Health, which uses ambient voice technology for Epic EHR

Rapid City, South Dakota-based Monument Health

Ambient documentation with Epic helps reduce clinician burnout at Monument Health
The New York health system has made AI and automation central to its mission, embedding algorithms into a wide array of workflows to target dozens of improvement initiatives.
Mount Sinai puts machine learning to work for quality and safety
Cleveland Clinic, Getty Images, Douglas Sacha

Cleveland Clinic, Getty Images, Douglas Sacha

Cleveland Clinic's use of algorithms for risk stratification results in better population health outcomes
Digital Care CEO Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed
Using telemedicine to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Insights into APAC's healthcare tech trends; key learnings from an integrated health management system leveraged in China
CMS Administrator Seema Verma

CMS Administrator Seema Verma (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

ATA responds to CMS final rule making some telehealth coverage permanent
Maryam Gholami, David Sylvan, Crissie Hall

Maryam Gholami, David Sylvan and Crissie Hall (clockwise from top left)

How to bring the digital health lessons learned from COVID-19 into the future