Consumer Technology Association develops healthcare AI standard

Billed as the first of its kind, the ANSI-accredited spec defines terms such as assistive intelligence, synthetic data and others related to how artificial intelligence is used in healthcare.

The Consumer Technology Association this week announced the development of what it's calling the first-ever ANSI-accredited standard for the use of artificial intelligence in health care.

Part of CTA’s new initiative on AI, the standard, developed with input from some 50 tech firms large and small, is meant to define and characterize various aspects of AI in healthcare, and is the first in a series meant to "set a foundation for implementing medical and health care solutions built on AI," according to the CTA.

The group points out that, even though AI is now reshaping a wide array of healthcare technologies, many of its key terms are used in different and often confusing ways.

CTA convened a working group with 30 members this past year that has since grown to 52 organizations and member companies – all set on developing 11 consensus-built definitions and characteristics to help developers understand AI technologies and terminologies.

The standard focuses on terms such as: assistive intelligence, de-identified data, synthetic data, remote patient monitoring and patient decision support system.

A larger CTA committee also published another ANSI-accredited standard that addresses the pervasiveness of AI-enabled technology across the consumer technology industry, defining machine learning, model bias, artificial neural network, trustworthiness and more than two dozen other terms.

Participating organizations include:

98point6 Inc.

AdvaMed

Amazon

American Association for Clinical Chemistry

American Medical Association

American Telemedicine Association

AT&T

Aural Analytics

BlackBerry

Brookings Institution

CarePredict, Inc.

Connected Health Initiative

Doctor on Demand

Duke-Robert J. Margolis, MD, Center for Health Policy

Federation of State Medical Boards

Fitbit

Google Inc.

Ginger

Health Innovational Alliance

Humana

Humetrix

IBM

Intel Corporation

Isowalk

LG Electronics

Livongo Health

Magic Leap, Inc.

Matrix Advisors, LLC

Mercedes Benz - A Daimler Brand

Microsoft Corporation

MindMaze S.A.

National Urban League Washington Bureau

NeuroSky

Osso VR

Philips

Reemo

SDI Technologies, Inc.

SHIFT Performance Global

The Joint Commission

The Omega Concern, LLC

United Spinal Association

Valencell

Validic

Verizon

Volar Health, LLC

VOXX International

Xperi

"So far, common terminology has defined the intent of use – and that’s one of the most significant challenges in developing standard application of AI," said Rene Quashie, CTA's vice president of policy and regulatory affairs for digital health, in a state. "As health systems and providers use AI tools such as machine learning to diagnose, treat and manage disease, there’s an urgent need to understand and agree on AI concepts for consistent use. This standard does exactly that."

"AI will play a major role in driving efficiency in healthcare and will support clinicians in making more precise diagnosis, offer personalized treatment and better guidance towards improved outcomes," added Pat Baird, regulatory head of global software standards at Philips, and co-chair of the working group. "This implies that AI will be used for decision support and decision making, which stresses the need for professionals to be able to take ownership, apply judgment and empathy. Transparency and a common language will be key to enable the proper and safe functioning of AI."

