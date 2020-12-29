Global Edition
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Connecticut practice settles EHR-related malpractice lawsuit for $2M

A couple said they'd requested genetic testing during pregnancy that was never performed; their lawyer points to the facility's electronic health record as a possible cause.
By Kat Jercich
December 29, 2020
01:24 PM
A doctor on a laptop

A Norwich, Connecticut-based OB-GYN facility reached a $2 million settlement in a medical malpractice lawsuit after a couple claimed that genetic testing they'd ordered during pregnancy was never performed.  

According to the couples' attorney, Kelly Reardon, the alleged mistake was likely related to OB-GYN Services Inc.'s then-new electronic health record system, which had presented issues with accessing laboratory results.

"We think the fact that the test was never ordered was overlooked due to the software issue," Reardon told The Day.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

OB-GYN Services did not return requests for comment by press time.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

Elizabeth Trotter sued OB-GYN Services in November 2018, shortly after the birth of her second child, who has cystic fibrosis.  

Trotter had asked for genetic testing when she was pregnant with her first child in 2016, but a cystic fibrosis screening was apparently never done due to issues with the EHR, according to Reardon. She did not request a test during her second pregnancy, believing one had been already been performed two years prior.

Although neither OB-GYN Services nor Reardon responded to questions about which EHR had been used, the revised version of the lawsuit filed in August of this year mentions the patients' "meditech chart," suggesting that the facility was a customer of the Massachusetts-based vendor Meditech.

Meditech did not respond to requests for comment about whether OB-GYN Services was a customer at the time of the alleged incident.  

"At all times herein, the Plaintiff, Elizabeth Trotter, was unaware that no Cystic Fibrosis/fragile X/SMA screening had been ordered by the Defendants and drawn by Quest Diagnostics, but was under the belief that said screening had been ordered and performed," read the suit.

Reardon told Law.com that Trotter would not have become pregnant a second time, had she known she was a carrier for the cystic fibrosis gene. The Trotter family said they planned to use the $2 million insurance policy limit for their second daughter's medical care.   

According to Reardon, OB-GYN Services also agreed to speak to the Trotters via Zoom as part of the settlement. One of the defendants, Dr. David Kalla, reportedly apologized and said policies had changed so the mistake would not be repeated.  

"This meeting with Dr. Kalla was the most important thing for my client," said Reardon.  

THE LARGER TREND  

EHR-related malpractice suits have been on the rise in recent years, with both system factors and user errors contributing to alleged medical errors. In 2017, experts advised providers to be aware that they are responsible for the data to which they have access.   

"Review all available data and information prior to treating a patient," wrote Dr. David Troxel, MD, medical director at The Doctors Company, who coauthored a study about EHR-related malpractice claims.   

"The healthcare setting, accessibility of data, and acuity of the patient's situation and condition will dictate what will be considered reasonable by a court," he said.  

ON THE RECORD

"Since 2001 [cystic fibrosis] prenatal testing is the standard of care being offered to all women, as part of routine obstetrical testing in the USA. The failure to properly test for CF in this case denied Ms. Trotter and her husband the opportunity to make an informed decision regarding whether to conceive a second child," read a letter from a diplomat from the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology exhibited as evidence in the suit.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Engagement

More regional news

Person with smartphone

Primary care docs outperform symptom-checking apps – but some apps come close

By
Kat Jercich
December 29, 2020
Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services

Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services

Cerner signs four new rural hospitals as CommunityWorks clients

By
Mike Miliard
December 29, 2020
A temperature reading in a dry ice box

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Smart temp control technology could be key for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

By
Kat Jercich
December 29, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A temperature reading in a dry ice box

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images
Smart temp control technology could be key for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Most Read

Roundup: EU adopts cross-border interoperability for contact tracing, Northern Ireland to launch health tech for care homes and more briefs
Epic, Zoom and mobile app help at-risk clinic volunteers deliver care from home
HHS unveils new 2020-2025 Federal Health IT Strategic Plan
CDC: Telehealth visits more than doubled in March 2020
Aetna, city of New Haven hit with OCR fines after data breach
The UAE's implementation of remote patient care during the pandemic

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety

Video

Dr. Don Rucker and Dr. Kent Locklear
Interoperability can revolutionize pop health, patient engagement
Sponsored by
Pritesh Parekh, chief trust and security officer at Virtustream
Mitigating security, compliance risks of moving confidential data to cloud
Dr. Afzal Chaudhry, CMIO at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
CUH attains digital maturity through EMRAM Stage 7 validation
Sponsored by
Tim Suther, SVP of data solutions at Change Healthcare
How SDOH analytics services are making a difference

More Stories

Sun River Health’s Jeannette J. Phillips Health Center

Sun River Health’s Jeannette J. Phillips Health Center (Credit: Arch-Imagery Photography).

Sun River Health shifts 67% of its visits to telehealth
Pritesh Parekh, chief trust and security officer at Virtustream
Mitigating security, compliance risks of moving confidential data to cloud
Healthcare IT News
A look back at the news stories that shaped 2020
The move to value and care coordination is expected to accelerate in 2021.
The move to value accelerates in 2021, spurred by lack of fee-for-service payments during pandemic
Motor vehicles stalled in a traffic jam
Commentary: Digital health companies should stay away from FDA in 2021
Webcam computer chat
Top 10 HIMSS TV videos of 2020
Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Cheriss May/Getty Images)

Broadband expansion, $62M for ONC among pandemic relief package provisions
A blood pressure monitor, a pulse oximeter and a thermometer
Mayo Clinic COVID-19 patients likely had better outcomes thanks to RPM