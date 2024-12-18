Global Edition
Telehealth

Congress looks set to extend telehealth and hospital-at-home flexibilities

The bipartisan continuing resolution announced on Monday offers "big wins" for virtual care, and the American Telemedicine Association and other healthcare groups are pleased.
By Mike Miliard
December 18, 2024
10:50 AM
Photo: Sobia Akhtar/Pexels

UPDATE: Dec. 18, 5:57 p.m. ET: The spending bill's prospects are now in doubt, after intense pressure from President-elect Donald Trump, along with Elon Musk and others, caused Republican representatives to drop their support for the stopgap measure.
 

After months and months (and months) of increasingly vocal and impassioned lobbying efforts, it appears that Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill have agreed – but not yet voted – on a stopgap year-end continuing resolution that will include key extensions several policies related to telehealth and at-home care.

A vote on the appropriations bill, which contains numerous Medicare and Medicaid provisions that have been long sought-after by healthcare and health IT organizations, is expected to take place this week.

Among the telehealth and remote patient monitoring provisions contained in the CR:

  • A two-year extension of Medicare telehealth flexibilities

  • A five-year extension of Acute Hospital Care at Home program

  • A two-year extension allowing first-dollar coverage of telehealth for high deductible health plans

The bill also provides allowances for cardiopulmonary rehab services to be performed via telehealth at Medicare beneficiaries' homes for the next two years; a five-year extension allowing virtual participation in the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program; and provisions for  the SPEAK Act, which requires HHS to develop best practices for improving telehealth services for non-English speakers.

Industry groups are happy about the draft legislation, not least the American Telemedicine Association, which cheered the "big wins" for virtual care in the bill.

"The extensions in this proposed legislation are very meaningful for countless Americans and would give our healthcare providers and hospital systems some certainty and the confidence needed to continue to invest in needed telehealth services," said Kyle Zebley, executive director of ATA Action, in a statement.

"This has been years in the making, and we must ensure that these extensions are kept intact as they go to vote in both chambers of Congress and then on to President Biden for signature,” he added. "This is shaping up to be a historic week for advancing telehealth and puts us on a path towards a modernized healthcare system."

"The legislation contains a number of critical policies that the AHA strongly advocated for, including preventing cuts in Medicaid disproportionate share hospital payments, reducing cuts to physicians, and extending Medicare programs that increase access to rural health care," added Stacey Hughes, executive VP of the American Hospital Association, in a statement.

"Importantly, the bill also extends telehealth and hospital-at-home programs that expand access to care," she said. "The AHA appreciates the House and Senate working together on this bipartisan health care package and urges Congress to pass this health care package that will ensure hospitals and health systems can continue to care for their patients and communities."

"We thank congressional negotiators for promising language in their developing year-end spending package that would avert devastating cuts to Medicaid support for essential hospitals, extend telehealth flexibility and the hospital-at-home program, and take other steps to strengthen safety net care," added Dr. Bruce Siegel, president and CEO of America’s Essential Hospitals.

Mike Miliard is executive editor of Healthcare IT News
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

Topics: 
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Government & Policy, Medical Devices, Patient Engagement, Telehealth

More regional news

Representatives of NUS Medicine, Kailuan General Hospital, Tianjin Medical University, and Tianjin Medical University General Hospital pose after signing their MOU

Chinese hospitals join NUS Medicine's big health data project

By
Adam Ang
December 19, 2024
A doctor and their patient in a video conference with other specialists

Project to launch Vietnam's first AI virtual hospital announced

By
Adam Ang
December 19, 2024
Jeff Fallon of Vibe Health by eVideon on smart hospital rooms

Smart rooms are not common, but their benefits could soon make them so

By
Bill Siwicki
December 19, 2024
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

Server room
Another House bill aims to protect against hospital cyberattacks

Most Read

My Health Record sharing law eyed and more briefs
Singapore invests $150M for public health genAI adoption
FDA releases its stance on regulating AI in healthcare
New DiMe platform validates digital health software
New Zealand Telehealth Services transfers to new cloud
RPM, enabled with AI, can improve congestive heart failure care

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Patient Engagement
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Imaging
Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Dr Chien-Tzung Chen 4t Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital_HIMSS24 APAC
Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital eyes remote patient monitoring at home
Dan Torrens at eHealth Technologies_Blockchain in healthcare concept Photo by ArtemisDiana/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Getting providers from point A to B
Josh Di Frances at LG NOVA_Top down view of startup team Photo by NanoStockk/iStock/Getty Images Plus
What a startup pitch competition shows about IT innovation
Cindy Henry at ZeOmega_Five star review slider Photo by Lemon_tm/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Medicare Advantage star ratings' 'new normal'

More Stories

Josh Di Frances at LG NOVA_Top down view of startup team Photo by NanoStockk/iStock/Getty Images Plus
What a startup pitch competition shows about IT innovation
Ravi Teja Karri of Froedtert Health on AI
Using AI and ML in predictive analytics for bed demand forecasting
Abstract image of AI brain and technology
ASTP updates HHS AI Use Case Inventory for 2024
Female doctor on laptop smiles at patient in foreground who is taking notes
Report shows overwhelming doctor support for virtual care
Cindy Henry at ZeOmega_Five star review slider Photo by Lemon_tm/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Medicare Advantage star ratings' 'new normal'
Man in black tshirt codes on a laptop
ASTP finalizes just part of HTI-2, to the disappointment of health IT developers
Ally Hunter of Henry Ford Health on virtual care
How Henry Ford Health is boosting health equity by bridging the telehealth divide
Data exchange represented by blue lights with a city in the background
Epic Nexus connects 625 hospitals to TEFCA