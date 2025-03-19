Global Edition
Telehealth

Congress grants 6-month reprieve for Medicare telehealth, but questions persist

While healthcare organizations applaud lawmakers' support for extending flexibilities in FY25 stopgap legislation, they still have concerns about long-term certainty for virtual care.
By Andrea Fox
March 19, 2025
02:55 PM

Photo by: Lacheev/Getty Images

With recent stopgap legislation, Congress once again extended Medicare Telehealth Flexibilities, from March 31 through the end of September. However, the shortened duration of this latest extension is a red flag, say some healthcare organizations.

WHY IT MATTERS

The FY2025 Continuing Resolution passed earlier this month prevented a federal government shutdown and offered telehealth extensions for Medicare patients for another six months.

"We have avoided a shutdown for telehealth services," Kyle Zebley, executive director of the American Telemedicine Association and ATA Action, said in a statement March 15. "This is a big victory for telehealth, and a huge relief for patients and clinicians in every state and region of the United States, especially those in underserved communities."

Congress also granted permission for telehealth visits to occur from a wider range of locations – including the patient’s home, ATA said in a statement. Additional qualified provider types may also deliver virtual care.

"By including these provisions in this stopgap legislation, Congress sent a very clear message that telehealth is a fundamental part of care delivery and that we must not reverse the significant progress made in modernizing our healthcare system," Zebley added.

Previous extensions to telehealth flexibilities pushed expirations for one-year durations, however, which prompted notes of concern among the sentiments of support from the healthcare sector.

"HIMSS strongly supports Congress’ inclusion of a short-term extension for telehealth services in the FY2025 Continuing Resolution, keeping vital access to care capabilities available to millions of Medicare patients," a spokesperson from the organization's government relations team said Wednesday.

"However, more action is needed to extend the program beyond this fiscal year. We will continue pushing for a sustainable and long-term solution, and we look forward to working with Congress to make telehealth access permanent for all Medicare beneficiaries," according to HIMSS, parent company of Healthcare IT News.

ATA said it also found the new six-month "telehealth cliff" concerning, along with the number of telehealth programs that expired or are absent from the resolution.

"The shortened duration of the extensions included are an impediment to long-term certainty, and the exclusion of other essential telehealth programs that expired or were absent from the final bill continues to prevent millions of individuals from accessing needed care," Zebley said.

ATA said Wednesday that Zebley was referring to three specific programs. 

The First-dollar coverage of High Deductible Health Plans-HSAs program, which expired in December, could result in 32 million Americans paying out-of-pocket for telehealth services, which is "unaffordable for many." 

Also, the 2023 expirations of telehealth benefits for part-time or contracted employees and in-home cardiopulmonary rehabilitation services for hundreds of thousands of patients have not been addressed by lawmakers.

"We must fix this, for the sake of patients, clinicians and our ailing healthcare system," said Zebley.

At press time, the official U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' telehealth policy update page has not reflected the new legislative changes.

The FY25 stopgap legislation passed by Congress also extended the Acute Hospital Care at Home Program through September, allowing Medicare-certified hospitals to provide inpatient-level care at patient homes. 

In October, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid released a study that showed lower Medicare spending overall – as well as lower mortality rates – when compared to brick-and-mortar inpatient care. 

THE LARGER TREND

Telehealth has become vital to Medicare, particularly where patients use virtual care for behavioral health services. Thus, Congress made Medicare coverage of remote behavioral health permanent in December 2020. 

Lawmakers have since kicked the can down the road on other telehealth benefits.

two-year extension for the telehealth Medicare benefit proposed in December, or a permanent extension that could cost $25 billion over 10 years by Congressional Budget Office estimates, looked unlikely leading up to the vote on the spending bill, according to a March 17 report in Kaiser Family Foundation Health News.

"President Trump and Elon Musk blew up the continuing resolution last December that would have extended these telehealth authorities by two years," said Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, in an email obtained by KFF. 

The CBO's expanded telehealth coverage costs were reportedly based on a figure of $663 million for five months of extended coverage and anticipation of level spending through fiscal year 2031.

"Trump should work with Congress to extend telehealth coverage for Medicare beneficiaries," Khanna said in the story.

ON THE RECORD

"We are also encouraged by Dr. Mehmet Oz’s comments [March 14] at his Senate confirmation hearing. As President Trump’s nominee to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, he emphasized telehealth as 'a major focus' and confirmed 'it’s one of the areas I think we’ll be able to make major inroads because there are no opponents to this,'" Zebley noted in a statement.

"This clearly indicates the administration views telehealth as vital to our healthcare system."

Andrea Fox is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Email: afox@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Telehealth

More regional news

Anita H. Becker, DNP, RN, of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center on AI

AI-powered process improvement shows big patient experience ROI

By
Bill Siwicki
March 19, 2025
Google Cloud booth at HIMSS

Vendor notebook: Google makes a big bid for Wiz, Clearwater joins CancerX

By
Andrea Fox
March 19, 2025
Hand on backlit keyboard

Ransomware developer who targeted healthcare extradited to U.S.

By
Jeff Lagasse
March 18, 2025
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

Anita H. Becker, DNP, RN, of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center on AI
Success Stories & ROI
AI-powered process improvement shows big patient experience ROI

Most Read

Telemedicine racks up big cost savings and enhanced care for Nebraska hospital
VA prescribers exempt from DEA's special telehealth registration
NZ gov't reshuffle prioritises health in 2025
Australia establishes CDIO role
Trump VA pick pledges to get Oracle EHR rolling
Trump unveils $500B 'Project Stargate' to build AI infrastructure in the U.S.

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Kent Dicks, Life365_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
How single-use technologies help address veterans' health needs
Scott Mattila, Intraprise Health_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Human error can be exploited by AI attack healthcare networks
Shawn Weldin, Sabetha Community Hospital_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Rural hospitals want to modernize, but tight finances post challenges
Virginia Halsey, First Databank_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Patient safety can be improved with EHR-embedded medication decision support

More Stories

Elsie Gori, 2025 HIMSS Changemaker Award Recipient_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Nursing informatics is improving with data-driven care delivery
Dr. Emmanuel During of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai on AI
Mount Sinai team creates AI algorithm to detect sleep disorder
NHS logo
NHS England to be scrapped, reimagined with streamlined tech focus
Patient gets assistance in nursing home
Nursing homes get help assessing pain, anxiety in nonverbal residents
David Lareau, Medicomp Systems_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Clinical decision support benefits from linking data to diagnoses
Aged care nurse conversing with a resident
Aged care provider halves staff turnover with automation...
Korean government and Yonsei University Health System officials during the opening of the Korea Medical Robot Center
Yonsei University opens medical robot training centre...
A diverse set of colleagues in a board meeting
HIMSS partners with Evolve Health Digital to offer...