Global Edition
Compliance & Legal

Compliance with ONC and CMS rules could offer growth opportunity

As health systems prepare for new interoperability and price transparency regs, Deloitte describes steps they can take to make that work a cornerstone of a broader competitive strategy around consumer experience and cost.
By Mike Miliard
January 26, 2021
11:00 AM
As health systems prepare for new interoperability and price transparency regs, Deloitte describes steps they can take to make that work a cornerstone of a broader competitive strategy around consumer experience and cost.

It's understandable if many hospital IT leaders view compliance with a pair of new rules from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT as chores that must be managed to stay on the right side of the law.

But the CMS Hospital Price Transparency Rule, which took effect on New Year's Day, and ONC's Cures Act rules around information blocking and patient access (which start to take effect in April) offer new growth opportunities for health systems that approach them in the spirit they were drafted, a new report from Deloitte shows.

WHY IT MATTERS
"These rules are driving increased data-sharing, and a bigger push is likely to follow," said Deloitte researchers in the report.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

"We expect the rules to increase competition once consumers are given access to pricing information that can be used to make healthcare decisions and to move the industry toward a consumer-centric future of health. We also anticipate them to drive improved care coordination and quality with clinicians and consumers getting the information they now lack for diagnosis and treatment decisions."

Therein lie some big strategic opportunities for health systems ready to embrace them, according to Deloitte, which polled 30 executives from large health systems – primarily CFOs and revenue cycle VPs – for the report. 

It found that 62% think the new CMS and ONC rules' data-sharing requirement will boost care coordination and quality outcomes.

They also recognized the need to invest in consumer experience, and indicated plans to develop new online scheduling capabilities (70%), cost estimation apps (53%) and payment financing options (53%), according to the report.

"Even as health systems work to comply with today’s regulations, they should prepare for future requirements and use these programs as part of their broader competitive, financial, and digital strategies," said researchers.

According to Deloitte, those preparations should include:

  • market analyses to help drive strategic decisions.
  • new consumer engagement strategies and product design.
  • work with new technology partners.
  • new platforms for tracking and monitoring consumer inquiries.
  • more innovative collaboration with payer organizations.

Broadly speaking, "an improved consumer experience with integrated pricing and quality data presented intuitively can create a strong narrative in the market, which in turn could increase market share," said researchers.

"Health systems can also improve patient satisfaction and increase trust between patients and providers by providing a simple, comprehensive, and accurate estimate of patient costs. A well-designed digital hospital front door that provides a personalized patient cost estimate, offers financing terms, and an option to schedule the encounter, all in the same digital interaction, can translate into higher point-of-sale collections and overall yield on self-pay accounts."

Going forward, "health systems should both keep their eyes on meeting short-term requirements and considering strategic opportunities in the longer term," according to Deloitte. With data sharing and "shoppable services" both on the rise, hospitals health systems should develop "a long-term plan that will help them meet deadlines and create a competitive advantage to succeed in the future of health."

THE LARGER TREND
Aside from the obvious population health value of the CMS and ONC interoperability rules, there are other ancillary benefits to be had from a more vibrant data sharing ecosystem with more knowledgeable and empowered healthcare consumers.

Deloitte has shown before how more and more providers and payers are going beyond just checking boxes on regulation compliance, with an understanding that broader patient access and improved consumer experience is now a strategic necessity.

The compliance date for Cures Act information blocking provisions is April 5.

In a recent HIMSSCast we discussed how providers and payers should be preparing for them.

ON THE RECORD
"Price transparency and interoperability require significant investments by health systems," said Deloitte researchers in the report. "Organizations are required to publish standard charges and negotiated rates with health plans for certain services and share patient data seamlessly with consumers, payers, and other providers."

They added: "Organizations that are most prepared for a long-term journey toward greater transparency and interoperability will likely not only comply with the regulations, but will also approach these steps strategically to gain a significant long-term competitive advantage."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Government & Policy, Interoperability, Patient Engagement

More regional news

digital transformation

Experts share 2021 digital health predictions

By
Sara Mageit
January 27, 2021
NHSX

NHSX implements new purchasing system for digital social care records

By
Sara Mageit
January 27, 2021

Credit: Philips

Philips joins French hospital in 5-year technology partnership

By
Sophie Porter
January 27, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

As health systems prepare for new interoperability and price transparency regs, Deloitte describes steps they can take to make that work a cornerstone of a broader competitive strategy around consumer experience and cost.
Compliance with ONC and CMS rules could offer growth opportunity

Most Read

Saudi Arabia seeks global collaboration to develop digital maturity
European Commission grants €55.2 million to digital health projects addressing COVID-19
Not all EHR use measures are created equally, study finds
COVID-19: 'Our data is becoming more granular and in real-time'
CDC analysis raises questions about HHS COVID-19 patient data tracking system
Google Cloud intros new program to help with 21st Century Cures API regs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Athenahealth SVP and Chief Product Officer Paul Brient
Expect more value-based care in 2021
COVID-19 vaccine
Countries racing toward light at the end of COVID-19 tunnel
Nurx CEO Varsha Rao
Women's health: What to expect in 2021
HIMSS Media top stories
Biden begins presidency with aggressive healthcare agenda

More Stories

Luma Health COVID-19 Vaccine Operations Solution on two mobile devices

A component of the Luma Health COVID-19 Vaccine Operations Solution operating on mobile devices.

Luma Health launches new tools to expedite COVID-19 vaccine programs
Shore Quality Partners ACO Shore Medical Center

Shore Quality Partners is the ACO arm of Shore Medical Center.

Shore Quality Partners earns millions in Medicare ACO bonuses with pop health platform
Thailand hospital partners with NTT and Cisco for stroke telehealth
Rep. Doris Matsui

Rep. Doris Matsui (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. lawmakers reintroduce House bill safeguarding access to telehealth
COVID-19 vaccine
Countries racing toward light at the end of COVID-19 tunnel
President Joe Biden stands in front of monitors

 (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Biden cybersecurity team to be bolstered with wave of seasoned experts
telehealth visit using Tyto Care technology

Karen Martin, DNP, director of pediatrics, conducts a telehealth visit using Tyto Care technology.

Health Partners deploys school-based telehealth that even lay people can operate
Clinicians wearing personal protective equipment treat patients at a hospital

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

New AI model can predict length of COVID-19 hospitalization