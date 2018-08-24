Community Health Network says 83% of potential employees respond to text message recruiting

It turns out text messages are much better than the phone or e-mail for contacting healthcare workers such as nurses when trying to fill positions.
By Bill Siwicki
August 24, 2018
01:28 PM
Share
nurse texting on phone in hospital

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Community Health Network wanted to up its hiring game. It wanted the best clinical and administrative employees it could find in Indiana.

To help with this goal, the health system turned to a text message-based recruiting platform to find not only nurses but also master-level social workers, housekeepers, security personnel, patient services representatives, cooks, environmental services staff and others.

More and more hospitals are using texting. Secure messaging has even been called the digital health tool of the 21st century. And providers are using texting in a number of ways, such as reminders about medication adherence.

Community Health Network started using the text tool from vendor Canvas on a limited basis in May 2018 and by the end of June it had 22 recruiters trained and using the tool. To date, Community Health Network has contacted nearly 1,800 individual applicants and obtained an 83 percent response rate using the text-based recruiting tool.

Before, using traditional recruitment methods such as e-mail and phone conversations, response rates typically ranged from 45-60 percent, very dependent on the type of position for which they were recruiting. Most recently, several heart and vascular nurses were recruited and hired using Canvas.

Mobility is ubiquitous today, but mobile technology for human resources is not quite as present. Still, vendors in the market selling mobile systems for recruiting include Jobvite, TextRecruit, TigerConnect and Trumpia.

Prior to using the text tool, Community Health Network was experiencing quite a bit of lag time – sometimes as much as 72 hours – from when a job candidate first submitted their resume or application to when the recruiter was able to make the first connection with them, explained Scott Sendelweck, human resources digital marketing manager at Community Health Network.

“We were constantly e-mailing candidates or leaving phone messages and often had a difficult time reaching this busy talent generation,” he said. “The candidates we seek, such as nurses, are always on-the-go and aren’t typically sitting at a computer all day or glued to a desk, checking their e-mail. Now we are able to connect with job candidates by sending a quick text message via the recruiting and interview platform.”

Canvas is an enterprise platform that also is available as an iOS and Android mobile app and Chrome Extension. Once job seekers fill out an application online, one of Community Health Network’s 22 recruiters responds to the application with a text via Canvas to begin a conversation. The applicant can text back and answer screening questions from the recruiter with the goal of qualifying that candidate for a phone call or in-person interview.

Recruiters can send out the same message to multiple recipients, saving time. Recruiters also can preload a set of questions posed during recruitment, screening and interviewing. Recruiters can send information such as benefits, culture, schedules and other frequently asked questions.

“We have contacted 1,772 individual applicants, ranging from nurses to customer service representatives, master-level social workers, housekeepers, security professionals, patient services workers, therapists and more,” Sendelweck said.

The 83 percent response rate using the text-based recruiting tool has been key to a better recruiting process.

“It’s mostly about the speed to market and speed to application,” he explained. “We can instantaneously start these important conversations as soon as we get an application. There is no lag time like there is using traditional recruiting techniques. We are showing the candidate that we really care about their experience, time and work/life balance. Every candidate is important – we treat them and the process like gold.”

Healthcare is an extremely competitive industry and using this text messaging tool has given Community Health Network a way to stand out to top talent and give its recruiters an edge, he added. Recruiters no longer have to worry about missing a call-back from a candidate if they step away from their desk, and they can even text dozens of candidates at once, he said.

“Community Health Network is adapting to using the text-based platform,” he said, “just as candidates have adapted to using text messaging in nearly all walks of their lives.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Mobile, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Genevieve Morris
Top Story
VA Cerner EHR Project CHIO Genevieve Morris resigns

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Network Infrastructure
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security
Cloud Computing

Video

Healthcare Security Forum presenters talk about preventing medical device hacks
Presentation: Dissecting the anatomy of a medical device hack
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
Anyi Chen talks to HIMSS TV at Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum
Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level

More Stories

nurse texting on phone in hospital
Community Health Network says 83% of potential employees respond to text message recruiting
man wearing smart watch for health data collection

The new study indicates data from continuous monitors of activity and behavior with fitness wearables are relevant to mental health.

Verily researchers: Time for psychiatry field to apply analytics, sensors to their practices
a screensnap of Do No Harm trailer about doctor burnout

The panel will include a discussion with ‘Do No Harm’ documentary filmmaker Robyn Simon. Credit: Do No Harm film screen snap

Health 2.0: Meet the 'Unacceptables' of healthcare
doctor using smartphone
How hospitals can navigate overlooked IoT risks
blockchain ledger flow
Healthcare is ready to invest in blockchain as new business cases emerge
Ochsner health exterior sign
Relentless focus on innovation wins Ochsner a HIMSS Davies Award
xray of spine on tablet
European Commission funds $3.5 million to develop prototype implant that rewires a spinal cord
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center exterior

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington

ED tech and process changes help hospital reduce readmissions by 25%