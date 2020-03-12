To combat COVID-19, LogMeIn offers free emergency remote work kits for healthcare providers

Effective immediately, LogMeIn is offering critical frontline service providers free, organization-wide use of many LogMeIn products for three months through the availability of Emergency Remote Work Kits.

WHY IT MATTERS

These kits include systems for meetings and video conferencing, webinars, virtual events, IT support and management of remote employee devices and apps, as well as remote access to devices in multiple locations.

For example, the “Meet” Emergency Remote Work Kit will provide eligible organizations with a free site-wide license of GoToMeeting for three months. Eligible organizations include healthcare providers, educational institutions, municipalities and nonprofit organizations.

“We have also decided to make these Emergency Remote Work Kits available to all existing LogMeIn customers,” the company said in a statement. “We will allow current LogMeIn customers to expand their agreements with us to include GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar and other tools to cover their entire employee population for up to three months at no additional cost to their current subscription. We will also be offering assistance with deploying and training users who are new to remote working.”

LogMeIn has asked its leaders and worldwide staff to play a part in helping to tackle the challenges presented by the coronavirus head-on. So, if one works for a healthcare provider, educational institution, municipality or nonprofit organization, one can reach out to LogMeIn for assistance.

The company also has started a resource center with tips and best practices on how to master the shift to remote working for employees, managers and IT teams. For example, there is an article on Tips for First-Time Remote Workers, along with a guide to Understanding the Challenges of a Fully Remote Workforce, as well as other content already available in this resource center. Click here to access the remote-work resource center.

THE LARGER TREND

The spread of coronavirus (COVID–19) continues to cause individuals and companies around the world to question how best to conduct their business during this outbreak. These factors have also put inevitable strain on critical service providers like local and regional municipalities, hospitals, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations as they ready themselves to deal with further outbreaks and disruptions.

This, in turn, is accelerating the pace at which many organizations are being pushed to embrace remote work, despite the fact that many of these organizations are not yet equipped to get the most productivity out of their remote workforce. This accelerated pace toward working remotely, coupled with underlying health concerns, are creating pain for LogMeIn clients, their employees and clients’ customers, as well as the communities in which LogMeIn operates, the company said.

ON THE RECORD

“At LogMeIn, we’ve already seen many of these trends play out in Asia, where usage of some of our collaboration products has more than doubled in recent weeks, and we’re starting to see significant spikes in traffic in other regions of the world as coronavirus awareness and concerns grow,” the company said.

“As a result, we are making it a top priority to do all that we can to help our customers focus on the health of their employees and their business, while also helping the critical service providers in our communities who are on the front lines.”

