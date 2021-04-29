Global Edition
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Columbia researchers develop kidney disease-spotting algorithm

As many as nine in 10 adults do not know they have chronic kidney disease, which can put them at risk for developing complications.
By Kat Jercich
April 29, 2021
03:07 PM

Photo by Steve Dabenport/Getty Images

Researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons have developed an algorithm that automatically scours electronic health records to alert physicians to early-stage chronic kidney disease.  

The algorithm searches EHRs for results of blood and urine tests before performing calculations to indicate kidney function and damage and alerting clinicians.

"Identifying kidney disease early is of paramount importance, because we have treatments that can slow disease progression before the damage becomes irreversible," said study leader Dr. Krzysztof Kiryluk, associate professor of medicine, in a statement to press.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

More than one in seven adults is estimated to have chronic kidney disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but as many as 90% don't know they have it.  

This can be a problem, as Kiryluk said, because early detection and treatment of CKD can prevent symptoms from worsening.  

CKD is also more prevalent in Black and Latinx Americans than white Americans, making early detection an equity issue as well.  

The reasons for under-diagnosis, notes the Columbia press release, are complex. Clinicians may not prioritize the necessary tests for diagnosis when it comes to asymptomatic patients, for example.

In addition, the interpretation for those necessary tests – one that measures a kidney-filtered metabolite in blood and another that measures leakage of protein in urine – can be challenging.  

"Many patient characteristics, including age, sex, body mass or nutritional status, need to be considered, and this is frequently underappreciated by primary care physicians," said Kiryluk.  

Hence the Columbia algorithm, which was published in npj Digital Medicine earlier this month.

Researchers manually validated the algorithm with 451 chart reviews across three medical systems, and found that it diagnosed nephrologist-identified kidney disease correctly in 95% of patients, and ruled out kidney disease accurately in 97% of healthy patients.

"To assure transferability across different EHR systems, our algorithm was developed using training and validation datasets across several institutions," according to the study.  

The researchers proposed that the algorithmic diagnosis could enhance clinical care by enhancing patient and physician awareness of the disease and by enabling stage-specific recommendations for complication management.  

"Although conceptually simple, our algorithm overcomes several important practical challenges stemming from real-life limitations of EHR data," they wrote.  

THE LARGER TREND  

Despite kidney disease's prevalence, technology to treat it has not meaningfully improved over the last few decades.  

Public and private stakeholders are seeking to change that. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the American Society of Nephrology have launched several prizes aimed at spurring kidney care innovation.  

ON THE RECORD  

"Chronic kidney disease can cause multiple serious problems, including heart disease, anemia or bone disease, and can lead to an early death, but its early stages are frequently under-recognized and undertreated," said Kiryluk.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Population Health

More regional news

Sanford Health building complex

Sanford Health builds EHR templates in Epic to eliminate note bloat

By
Bill Siwicki
April 29, 2021
President Joe Biden

Biden talks broadband expansion, health innovation in congressional address

By
Kat Jercich
April 29, 2021
Two clinicians report data

CMS proposes modifications to the Promoting Interoperability Program

By
Mike Miliard
April 29, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Two clinicians report data
CMS proposes modifications to the Promoting Interoperability Program

Most Read

As DeliverHealth acquires Nuance EHR tools, CEO talks simplification
In telehealth hearing, House committee weighs access against cost
Expansion of remote tech can help safeguard care for people with disabilities
Epic faces internal criticism over handling of diversity issues
Health organisations welcome draft decision to allow data flow between the EU and UK post-Brexit
Medical groups urge racial data collection efforts for COVID-19 vaccinations

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

National Coordinator Micky Tripathi
ONC chief Micky Tripathi on where interoperability goes from here
Sponsored by
Antoinette Thomas, chief patient experience officer for Microsoft Health and Life Sciences
Overcoming obstacles to a full-scale digital transformation
Christine Czerniak, technical officer of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme
WHO: Sharing data strengthens national data platforms
Jörg Debatin, chairman of the Health Innovation Hub
Digitization is key to patient empowerment in Germany

More Stories

Punit Soni Suki AI health IT
How to help C-suite leaders and clinicians trust artificial intelligence
AI, data, genomics, cancer, NHS
New algorithm could help personalise cancer therapies
Christine Czerniak, technical officer of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme
WHO: Sharing data strengthens national data platforms
cybercrimes, cyberattack
Defending healthcare systems from the rise of targeted cyberattacks
How to stop revenue leakage with effective patient scheduling
FHIR
New CAQH directory lists FHIR endpoints, 3rd party apps
A person on a laptop in front of a server room
'Hold yourself accountable' on keeping AI unbiased, or the FTC might do it for you
A hand on a darkened keyboard
Cybersecurity roundup: U.S. agencies warn of Russian hacks, Australian hospitals struggle to get back online