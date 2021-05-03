Global Edition
Artificial Intelligence

CMS names ClosedLoop.ai winner AI Health Outcomes Challenge

The company will collect a $1 million prize for its algorithms designed to predict unplanned hospitalizations and adverse events. Runner-up Geisinger will get $230,000.
By Mike Miliard
May 03, 2021
02:40 PM
Photo: Christina Morillo via Pexels

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced this past Friday that ClosedLoop.ai is the winner of its multistage Artificial Intelligence Health Outcomes Challenge.

WHY IT MATTERS
The challenge developed by the CMS Innovation Center to find new AI-powered approaches to predicting health outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries initially drew more than 300 entries from across all industries, including Accenture, Deloitte, Geisinger, IBM, Mayo Clinic and Merck. These were first winnowed to a top 25 and then to seven finalists.

As the grand prize winner, Austin, Texas-based ClosedLoop.ai will receive up to $1 million in prize money. 

Danville, Pennsylvania-based Geisinger was the runner-up and will receive up to $230,000.

Both organizations were recognized by CMS for their AI and machine learning tools to predict unplanned hospitalizations, skilled nursing facility admissions and adverse events. They each created predictive algorithms as well to identify Medicare beneficiaries at risk of mortality in 12 months.

Special attention was devoted to rooting our sources of algorithmic bias that might affect health disparities, according to CMS. Transparency was prioritized too, with finalists demonstrating how the AI tools could be easily explained to physicians and nurses.

With help from a team of outside AI scientists, CMS subjected the finalists to a rigorous assessment of the accuracy of the algorithms' predictions. Clinicians from the American Academy of Family Physicians reviewed and scored their explainability. Winners were selected by a panel of CMS senior leadership.

"Clinicians are eager to use the latest innovations to better help identify patients at risk, provide higher quality care, and improve health outcomes," said CMS Acting Administrator Liz Richter in a statement. "The use of artificial intelligence has the potential to achieve these aims by providing important information to clinicians that may be helpful in providing higher quality care."

"Our Patient Health Forecasts were key to winning the Challenge. We reimagined the entire concept into a comprehensive and personalized risk forecast that could be delivered directly into a clinical workflow," said ClosedLoop CTO and cofounder Dave DeCaprio in a statement. "Each forecast surfaces key variables and explains precisely how they contribute to a patient’s specific risk."

THE LARGER TREND
The competition, in collaboration with the AAFP and Arnold Ventures, was launched in 2019 with the aim of accelerating development of AI solutions for predicting patient health outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries for potential use by the Innovation Center.

Of $1.65 million in total prizes to participants, Arnold Ventures will contribute up to $300,000 and the AAFP is contributing up to $340,000.

ON THE RECORD
"We are excited about the early successes and great potential of Artificial Intelligence to dramatically improve health outcomes, reduce administrative burden, and create smarter health IT," said American Academy of Family Physicians CEO Shawn Martin in a statement. "We look forward to seeing the winning, and all of the great, solutions in the market."

"Avoidable hospitalizations and skilled nursing facility stays are bad for patients and make our healthcare system costlier and less sustainable for everyone," said Mark Miller, executive vice president of health care at Arnold Ventures. "We are eager to see how the winners of the competition use new data approaches to identify solutions to improve care in Medicare."

"Finding effective ways to improve outcomes and reduce the cost of care is a national imperative," said ClosedLoop CEO Andrew Eye. "The Challenge drove us to improve our capabilities across the board – scalability, accuracy, deep explainability, and ways to address algorithmic bias and fairness."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Artificial Intelligence, Clinical, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Government & Policy

More regional news

A gavel next to binders

CareCloud to pay $3.8M to settle kickback allegations with DoJ

By
Kat Jercich
May 03, 2021
A person texting next to a bicycle

Biden administration rolls out COVID-19 vaccine text-line

By
Kat Jercich
May 03, 2021
Jessica Sweeney-Platt athenahealth telehealth

What a year's worth of telehealth data from athenahealth can teach us

By
Bill Siwicki
May 03, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A patient speaks with a nurse via telehealth
Telehealth can increase nurse workloads, study shows

Most Read

Swiss consultancy foresees digital pathology and patient portals as major investment priorities in Switzerland and Germany
Health systems, care delivery groups, Amazon launch hospital-at-home initiative
Amazon Care's health provider signaling potential expansion, says STAT
San Francisco Otolaryngology goes all in on precision medicine
Abu Dhabi’s SEHA and MBZUAI join forces to integrate AI in healthcare solutions
Cybercriminals post health system employee information online

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
April's big M&As, racism in healthcare, hackers exploiting COVID-19, more
Assaf Halevy, CEO and founder of 2bPrecise
Telegenomics gives physicians precision insights into care remotely
Top Stories April 30, 2021
Coalition pushes for national patient ID plan; Biden addresses healthcare costs
National Coordinator Micky Tripathi
ONC chief Micky Tripathi on where interoperability goes from here

More Stories

Intermountain uses AI, synthetic data to improve chronic kidney disease care
The Capitol Building
CONNECT for Health Act reintroduced, would expand telehealth access
Top Stories April 30, 2021
Coalition pushes for national patient ID plan; Biden addresses healthcare costs
PainChek, NHS
Roundup: Sir Simon Stevens to step down as head of NHS, Leeds Hospital goes live with Agfa Enterprise Imaging and more briefs
BlueCity gets license to launch internet hospital for...
A doctor on a computer looking at a patient's electronic health record
Columbia researchers develop kidney disease-spotting algorithm
National Coordinator Micky Tripathi
ONC chief Micky Tripathi on where interoperability goes from here
Sanford Health building complex
Sanford Health builds EHR templates in Epic to eliminate note bloat