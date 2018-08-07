CMS to host Blue Button 2.0 conference

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will host the Blue Button 2.0 Developer Conference to bring government and industry to work together to fuel innovation.

During a forum on Monday hosted by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, CMS Administrator Seema Verma on Monday said the event is designed to help advance the mission of knocking down existing interoperability barriers.

“It will be a unique look at some government technology and how to build on top of APIs,” said Cyrus Sethna, Communications Lead of the U.S Digital Service, which has been involved with many technology projects, including Blue Button. “It’s an opportunity for developers to meet each other and talk about Blue Button.”

According to CMS agenda, the event will focus on leveraging claims data for Medicare patient populations, with sessions about where Blue Button 2.0 and FHIR are heading, MyHealthEData and interoperability, API design, the Sync for Science program run by ONC and the National Institutes for Health, an overview of Medicare claims data and a look at Medicare beneficiary research by CMS.

Officials from AARP, Blue Shield of California, Health Endeavors, Humetrix, ONC and the VA are on the schedule to present — and CMS, for its part, is slated to lay out a Blue Button roadmap and discuss future plans.

“If I were building the next generation of interoperable apps, I’d be interested in seeing some of the demos,” Sethna added.

The Blue Button Developer Conference will take place on Aug. 13 and the live stream is available here starting at 1 p.m

