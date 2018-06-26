CMS creates Chief Health Informatics Officer position to lead interoperability push

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services posted a new leadership position, Chief Health Informatics Officer, which will lead the agency’s interoperability efforts and health IT strategy.

Posted late last week, the CHIO will focus on improving interoperability and innovation for CMS. According to the job posting, the executive will also develop CMS’ IT strategy, work with outside partners and act as a liaison between the agency and the private sector.

The official will also be tasked with providing health IT management and technology innovation policy expertise within the agency, while coordinating efforts among CMS staff.

Jon White, MD, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s deputy national coordinator, wrote the position is “kind of a big deal.” Noting that the agency has been working on creating this position for “a few months.”

The position aligns with CMS Administrator Seema Verma’s interoperability mission, which she’s focused on with ONC Chief Donald Rucker, MD for more than a year. Just last week, CMS unveiled its new Data Element Library to support interoperability for post-acute care providers.

In March, Verma announced a number of initiatives to support interoperability at HIMSS18, including an overhaul of Meaningful Use.

