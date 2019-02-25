CMS adds Medicaid and rural data to Opioid Prescribing Mapping Tool

The online resource from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services gives healthcare providers and communities better visibility into controlled substance prescribing patterns.
By Mike Miliard
February 25, 2019
12:14 PM
Share

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has broadened the scope of the Opioid Prescribing Mapping Tool, which was first launched three years ago to give insights into Medicare Part D prescribing rates.

This update hopes to help combat the crisis by better informing local prevention and treatment efforts, especially in rural communities hardest hit by the opioid epidemic.

For the first time, the tool has data for Medicaid prescribing, according to CMS, and enables geographic comparisons of Medicare Part D opioid prescribing for urban and rural communities.

WHY IT MATTERS
This newest version of the mapping tool offers a more expansive view of opioid prescribing rates over time and across regions, officials say, enabling providers and public health researchers to more accurately measure and make comparisons to help make smarter decisions based on local trends.

This update hopes to help combat the crisis by better informing local prevention and treatment efforts, especially in underserved and rural communities hardest hit by the opioid epidemic.

The Medicaid Mapping Tool allows users to review Medicaid opioid prescribing rates at the state level and compare prescribing rates in fee-for-service and managed care.

The Medicare Part D Opioid Prescribing Mapping Tool has been updated with additional maps that allow users to quickly compare Part D opioid prescribing rates in urban and rural areas at the state, county and ZIP code levels.

With Part D, for example, prescribing rates at the state level in 2016 ranged from 2.9 percent to 7.4 percent compared to the national average opioid prescribing rate of 5.3 percent.

There are 14 states, according to CMS data, that have higher opioid prescribing rates in rural areas compared to urban areas and there are 34 states that have slightly higher opioid prescribing rates in urban locations compared to rural.

THE LARGER TREND
The Roadmap to Address the Opioid Crisis published by CMS this past year forefronted the value of data in helping with prevention and treatment of opioid abuse. The agency says granular tracking of prescribing patterns will help with the development of better population health policies and enable the tracking of key indicators. Based on that data, for instance, CMS notified some 24,000 Medicare providers that their opioid prescribing rates were higher than their peers.

Beyond public policy, other groups are working to improve the way opioid information is made available to physicians. This past week, for example, we showed how the HIMSS Electronic Health Record Association has developed recommendations for the ideal minimum data set that should appear in EHRs to help prescribers have the insights they need for safer prescribing.

It just one of many recent efforts nationwide to better leverage information and technology for fighting the opioid crisis on all possible fronts.

ON THE RECORD
"Leveraging data is one of CMS's key strategies to help target our prevention and treatment efforts to combat the opioid crisis, especially in rural communities," said CMS Principal Deputy Administration for Operations Kimberly Brandt in a statement about the agency's updated mapping tool.

"Fighting this epidemic and its impact in every state, county and municipality is a priority of the Trump Administration, and this mapping tool gives our state and local partners the data they need to build on their own targeted solutions," she said.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Analytics, Government & Policy, Population Health
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Photo: US FDA

Top Story
FDA, Flatiron Health expand cancer research partnership

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Decision Support
Analytics
Government & Policy

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Privacy & Security
Workflow

Video

Sponsored: Georgia USA, healthcare companies working together to foster innovation
How remote monitoring empowers high-risk patients at home
Sponsored: IT using AI, machine learning for more holistic cybersecurity approach
Sponsored: Data aggregator’s customized view into healthcare data

More Stories

Sedgwick SVP Andrea Buhl
Supporting patients is key for payer success
Sponsored: Data aggregator’s customized view into healthcare data
Apple VP of Health Dr. Sumbul Desai.
Apple’s health strategy: Democratizing health information
Clinicians need better opioid data within their workflows, says EHRA
Retina telemedicine tech helps save vision at Grady Health System

Grady Memorial Hospital.

Retina telemedicine tech helps save vision at Grady Health System
Human API nets $10 million in funding to advance machine learning tools
The power of engaging the patient

Credit: Philips

FDA clears Philips digital radiography system