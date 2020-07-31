Global Edition
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Clinician burnout correlates with volume of EHR patient call messages

A study in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association also found that EHR-based efficiency tools were largely not associated with decreased odds of burnout.
By Kat Jercich
July 31, 2020
09:22 AM

It's no secret that health IT-associated clinician burnout – especially where electronic health record usage is concerned – is widespread. But a new study seeks to identify which individual EHR elements might be most associated with burnout.  

The study, published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, found that clinicians with high volumes of patient call messages had almost four times the odds of burnout compared to those with the fewest.

Researchers Dr. Ross Hilliard, Jacquelyn Haskell and Rebekah L. Gardner also found that EHR-based efficiency tools – except for the ability to copy and paste – were not associated with decreased odds of burnout.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

"In fact, these suggested efficiency tools may not provide for or measure efficiency at all," wrote the research team.

WHY IT MATTERS

Researchers examined the EHR usage data from Epic for 422 physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants who had also responded to the 2017 Rhode Island Department of Health Physician and Advanced Practice Provider Health Information Technology Survey. 

Noting that prior studies have linked inbox management volume, data entry tasks and documentation with burnout, study authors defined measures of workload to include the number of daily appointments; minutes spent reviewing patient charts; medication and non-medication orders authorized by the clinician; patient call and results messages received; and note length per visit in characters.    

Using those measures, the team found that on average, primary care clinicians had a higher workload than non-PCPs. PCPs and older clinicians were more likely to report symptoms of burnout.   

The team found that the number of patient call messages per week was significant in terms of burnout. Such messages included patient requests and questions, but also refill requests (that didn't come in through an electronic interface), patient care forms and other tasks. 

"In many systems, these patient call messages are the workhorse tool for communication and coordination of care between visits," wrote the researchers.

When it came to efficiency measures – such as precharting of notes, use of the Chart Search function, number of SmartPhrases and percent of orders placed from preference lists or SmartSets – none were associated with burnout, though top users of copy and paste were significantly less likely to report it.

Importantly, the study points out that "reading copy-and-pasted note content was independently associated with increased stress and burnout in a [separate] large study of ambulatory clinicians, suggesting that a decrease in burnout for the note writer may be offset by an increase in the note reader."

"Neither a higher proportion of SmartTools use in notes nor use of transcription or voice recognition technology was associated with lower burnout prevalence," wrote the researchers.

The study authors suggested that call volume measure might be correlated with increased burnout because "virtually all" of the tasks are uncompensated. They also suggested the connection could be related to lack of control over workload; an excessive amount of at-home EHR time; and a high proportion of work not requiring physician level skills.

THE LARGER TREND

As the researchers point out, unraveling the link between EHR use and burnout has been the subject of much intrigue, with researchers pointing to messaging improvements, training, usability and clinician buy-in as just a few strategies to improve satisfaction.

But other indicators suggest that other improvements are both possible and forthcoming.  

"Cerner has set out to make the physician experience easier with our AI technology," said Dr. Jeffrey Wall, director and physician strategy executive at Cerner, during HIMSS19. 

According to Wall, the vendor has been innovating uses of analytics and real-time feedback to continuously optimize systems for a more person-centered user experience.

ON THE RECORD

"In addition to delegating appropriate inbox messages to nonphysician staff and improving EHR usability, we recommend that future studies explore prospectively testing a model of EHR use characteristics predictive of burnout, so that individual institutions could provide customized assistance to clinicians," researchers concluded.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Clinical, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Workflow

More regional news

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust 

COVID-19 accelerates The Dudley Group’s roll-out of dbMotion

By
Sara Mageit
July 31, 2020

UK health secretary says GP consultations should be remote by default

By
Sara Mageit
July 31, 2020

HIMSSCast: COVID-19-spurred rapid tech adoptions might open the door to cybersecurity threats

By
Healthcare IT News
July 30, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Virtua Health cuts no-shows & costs with cloud patient transport platform
Virtua Health cuts no-shows & costs with cloud patient transport platform

Most Read

Reinforcing Readiness and Saving Lives via Integrated Health Information Technologies
Telehealth and mail-order abortion possible in some states during pandemic
At Doxy.me, simplicity is key to telehealth security
UAE border COVID-19 rapid screening centre proves successful
UK government releases details of COVID-19 data-sharing deals with big tech firms after legal action threat
Ransomware attack leaves 5 years of patient records inaccessible at Colo. hospital

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Consumer health competitors seek funding as doctors, hospitals seek COVID-19 relief
Evolution coming to create differentiated experiences for a patient's lifetime
Tracking population health is more important than ever
Change Healthcare CEO discusses new telehealth, analytics tools

More Stories

MOH deploys Biofourmis’ remote monitoring platform for COVID-19 patients in Singapore
BCBS MA expands dentistry telehealth coverage during pandemic
Community Medical transforms with patient relationship management tool

Community Medical Center in Falls Park, Nebraska.

Community Medical transforms with patient relationship management tool
Why did Lifespan Health face such a stiff HIPAA penalty for a stolen laptop?

Credit: Pexels

Smart Dubai upgrades 'Smart Inventory' application to improve efficiency
Tracking population health is more important than ever
New outlook for telehealth
Frost & Sullivan predicts nearly 2x growth in interoperability market by 2024