Global Edition
Analytics

Cleveland Clinic, SAS make models available to help with COVID-19 resource planning

The predictive models, available via GitHub are meant to help health systems assess potential impact on supply chains and staffing and more as they map out their bed and ventilator strategies.
By Mike Miliard
April 21, 2020
04:47 PM

Cleveland Clinic and SAS have co-created a series of models to help hospitals anticipate enterprise resource planning needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and made them available via GitHub.

WHY IT MATTERS
The predictive models can help health systems forecast patient volume, bed capacity, ventilator availability and more – helping them plan for more efficient and high-quality care delivery, while optimizing supply chain, staffing, operations and more.

Cleveland Clinic and SAS say the models were designed to show "worst-case, best-case and most-likely scenarios," and can be tweaked in real time to factor in variables such as social distancing’s dampening effect.

Cleveland Clinic is using the models itself to track needs for beds, personal protective equipment and ventilators. Those insights helped inform the decision to build a 1,000-bed surge hospital for COVID-19 patients who don’t need ICU care and is leading to more efficient new staffing practices.

THE LARGER TREND
The models are powered by an epidemiological SEIR model, which tracks the stages of Susceptible, Exposed, Infected and Recovered over time. The model, developed by SAS and Cleveland Clinic, is based on open source algorithms from U Penn that are updated with real-time feedback from Cleveland Clinic epidemiologists and data scientists.

That enables flexible control of model parameters and different approaches that consider regional health and demographic variations and state-level assumptions, officials said.

ON THE RECORD
"These predictive models were developed jointly by two organizations that understand patient populations, data and modeling," explained Chris Donovan, executive director of enterprise information management & analytics at Cleveland Clinic. "We are sharing the models publicly so health systems and government agencies globally can use them in their own communities. Our hope is that others contribute their ideas and improvements to the models as well."

Steve Bennett, director of SAS global government practice and a former biosurveillance leader at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, added that the models can "assist more vulnerable, less developed health systems in the fight against COVID-19."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Workflow, Workforce

More regional news

Collective defense: A different way to approach healthcare cybersecurity

General (Retired) Keith Alexander, co-CEO of IronNet Cybersecurity, on the left, with IronNet Cybersecurity Chief Marketing Officer Russ Cobb.

Collective defense: A different way to approach healthcare cybersecurity

By
Bill Siwicki
April 21, 2020

Credit: Dubai Future Foundation

Dubai launches One Million Arab Coders 'COVID-19 Hackathon'

By
Ahmed El Sherif
April 21, 2020

Google Cloud Healthcare API focused on interoperability, during pandemic and beyond

By
Mike Miliard
April 21, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
VA, DoD launch bidirectional EHR sharing with community providers

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Telehealth
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security

Video

Improving population care using social determinants of health
Coronavirus emphasizes need for interoperability
Using precision medicine for better decision support, outcomes
MIT creates challenge to 'hack' COVID-19

More Stories

The pandemic brought Gastro Health’s business to a halt – telehealth saved the day

Gastro Health, Miami, Florida.

The pandemic brought Gastro Health’s business to a halt – telehealth saved the day

(Photo: VA.gov)

VA partners with Facebook, Red Cross on video call devices

Credit: Stephen Dawson

Roundup: NHS Wales creates system for storing COVID-19 results and more briefs
Lessons from Taiwan’s Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in tackling COVID-19
Your stories: COVID-19
Newborn
Perinatal mental health lacks awareness, needs funding, report says
Doctor in mask doing teleconference
Q&A: Commissioner Brendan Carr on FCC's telehealth programs for COVID-19, underserved patients
Scripps, Stanford working with Fitbit to assess wearables' COVID-19 tracking abilities