Global Edition
Workforce

Cleveland Clinic names new chief information officer

Matthew Kull, who had served as CIO on an interim basis, will take charge of the health system's strategic approach for digital transformation.
By Mike Miliard
March 31, 2020
11:27 AM

Matthew Kull, who has served as Cleveland Clinic's interim Chief Information Officer since November 2019, has been appointed to the role on a full-time basis.

WHY IT MATTERS

Kull joined Cleveland Clinic two years ago as associate CIO of the health system's information technology division, and has been a key driver of its ongoing digital transformation efforts, focused around enterprise resource planning and electronic health record improvements.

As CIO, he'll now lead Cleveland Clinic's IT strategy going forward, which is focused on a five-year basis, working with clinical partners and caregivers across the health system to enhance patient care through innovative technologies.

"I am excited to continue working with our caregivers to align Cleveland Clinic’s clinical and digital strategies to help us meet the healthcare challenges over the next decade."

Matthew Kull, Cleveland Clinic

Before joining Cleveland Clinic, Kull served as CIO at Dallas-based Parkland Hospital from 2014 to 2018. Prior to that, he was senior director of business architecture at AmerisourceBergen.

THE LARGER TREND

Kull's predecessor at Cleveland Clinic was veteran CIO Ed Marx, who joined the health system in 2017 and served in the role until his departure in October 2019.

More recently, Cleveland Clinic inaugurated the newly created role of Chief Research Information Officer in January, appointing Dr. Lara Jehi, who worked as an epilepsy specialist there for nearly 15 years, to set up a clinical informatics environment able to advance leading-edge biomedical research across the enterprise.

ON THE RECORD

"Matthew has made great progress in helping us advance our digital strategy in his short time with Cleveland Clinic," said William Peacock, Chief of Operations at Cleveland Clinic in a statement. "His background in developing innovative and transformational technology strategies will be a great asset as we execute on our five-year strategy to care for patients across their lifetimes and double the number of patients served."

"Digital technologies will play an important role to drive medical innovation and deliver world class care to patients around the globe," said Kull. "I am excited to continue working with our caregivers to align Cleveland Clinic’s clinical and digital strategies to help us meet the healthcare challenges over the next decade."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Network Infrastructure, Workforce

More regional news

Epic, OCHIN launch COVID-19 app for front-line care coordination

By
Mike Miliard
March 31, 2020
Doctors in Hazmat suits treating patient.

CMS relaxes rules around telehealth, coronavirus testing

By
Susan Morse
March 31, 2020
CPSI gives away new telemedicine system to combat the pandemic

CPSI gives away new telemedicine system to combat the pandemic

By
Bill Siwicki
March 31, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
COVID-19's effect on health and care: Is this a portent of the 'new normal'?

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Privacy & Security
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Video

Breaking down barriers to care traced to social determinants of health
The vast promise – and major challenges – of healthcare AI
How tech is guiding coronavirus response worldwide
Population health: How tech can assist at-risk patients

More Stories

White House asks all hospitals to report data on COVID-19 testing
VA COVID-19 response plan stresses telehealth, virtual care services

The HIMSS Webinar, 'Italy and Germany facing COVID-19', hosted by Charles Alessi, HIMSS, had two CIOs from private hospital chains in Italy and Germany.

COVID-19: 'A continuously evolving process that requires adapting by the hour'

Above image: A screenshot of the COVID-19 assessment tool in Alcidion's Patientrack solution.

Alcidion enhances Patientrack software with new COVID-19 assessment tool

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Readers share their stories of how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting them
New York seeks volunteers for COVID-19 tech SWAT team
UK: COVID-19 open data hackathon
COVIDathon aims to develop open source tools to combat pandemic