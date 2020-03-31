Cleveland Clinic names new chief information officer

Matthew Kull, who has served as Cleveland Clinic's interim Chief Information Officer since November 2019, has been appointed to the role on a full-time basis.

WHY IT MATTERS

Kull joined Cleveland Clinic two years ago as associate CIO of the health system's information technology division, and has been a key driver of its ongoing digital transformation efforts, focused around enterprise resource planning and electronic health record improvements.

As CIO, he'll now lead Cleveland Clinic's IT strategy going forward, which is focused on a five-year basis, working with clinical partners and caregivers across the health system to enhance patient care through innovative technologies.

"I am excited to continue working with our caregivers to align Cleveland Clinic’s clinical and digital strategies to help us meet the healthcare challenges over the next decade." Matthew Kull, Cleveland Clinic

Before joining Cleveland Clinic, Kull served as CIO at Dallas-based Parkland Hospital from 2014 to 2018. Prior to that, he was senior director of business architecture at AmerisourceBergen.

THE LARGER TREND

Kull's predecessor at Cleveland Clinic was veteran CIO Ed Marx, who joined the health system in 2017 and served in the role until his departure in October 2019.

More recently, Cleveland Clinic inaugurated the newly created role of Chief Research Information Officer in January, appointing Dr. Lara Jehi, who worked as an epilepsy specialist there for nearly 15 years, to set up a clinical informatics environment able to advance leading-edge biomedical research across the enterprise.

ON THE RECORD

"Matthew has made great progress in helping us advance our digital strategy in his short time with Cleveland Clinic," said William Peacock, Chief of Operations at Cleveland Clinic in a statement. "His background in developing innovative and transformational technology strategies will be a great asset as we execute on our five-year strategy to care for patients across their lifetimes and double the number of patients served."

"Digital technologies will play an important role to drive medical innovation and deliver world class care to patients around the globe," said Kull. "I am excited to continue working with our caregivers to align Cleveland Clinic’s clinical and digital strategies to help us meet the healthcare challenges over the next decade."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN

Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media