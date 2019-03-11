Cleveland Clinic launches new center for AI

The Center for Clinical Artificial Intelligence, created by Cleveland Clinic Enterprise Analytics, will innovate new advances and applications for AI and machine learning in healthcare.
By Mike Miliard
March 11, 2019
11:35 AM
Share

Cleveland Clinic  creating a new center for artificial intelligence that aims to further collaboration and communication between physicians, researchers and data scientists as AI and machine learning efforts evolve and gain traction across the health system.

WHY IT MATTERS
The goal is to boost research on various clinical use cases where machine learning, deep learning and other AI approaches could be brought to bear, officials said. The center will convene specialists from departments such as IT, genetics, laboratory, oncology, pathology, radiology and more.

A project of Cleveland Clinic Enterprise Analytics, the Center for Clinical Artificial Intelligence will seek new and innovative applications of AI for diagnostics, disease prediction and treatment planning.

Already, researchers at the center are developing new machine learning models for more accurate clinical decision support, quality improvement, predictions of length or stay and readmission risk and other use cases, officials said. And other initiatives focused on oncology are also underway, exploring how AI can enable personalized outcomes prediction, for instance, or boost the accuracy of computer-aided detection in pathology slides.

THE LARGER TREND
Cleveland Clinic has been at the forefront of medical innovation for decades, of course. And it's long been well-positioned to benefit from the technology transformation that's been occurring in the 21st Century and help other hospitals and health systems do the same.

With artificial intelligence and machine learning poised to have huge impacts on medicine – even as big questions about its effects on clinicians and patients still need to be answered – the health system will be focused not just on the nuts and bolts of how AI can improve clinical care, but also on how it might affect the patient experience.

This spring, from May 13-15, Cleveland Clinic will partner with HIMSS for its Empathy & Innovation Summit, billed as the biggest independent conference in the world devoted to improving patient experience and engagement – and exploring, in part, how emerging technologies such as AI will impact both.

ON THE RECORD
The new Center for Clinical Artificial Intelligence aims to "translate AI-based concepts into clinical tools that will improve patient care and advance medical research," said Dr. Aziz Nazha, who has been named director of CCAI and associate medical director for AI at Cleveland Clinic.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Decision Support, Patient Engagement, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
RSA 2019: Insider's look at the premier cybersecurity conference

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Decision Support
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Video

Security challenges facing healthcare pros
Taking care to the next level: Start with the experience
Rock Health on how $8.1 billion is being used to advance health IT
Why cybersecurity buzzword bingo is more than just a game

More Stories

International Women's Day
Achieving a better gender balance across all levels of an organisation
Real-time locating system reduces wait times by 75% at Oregon Medical Group

Oregon Medical Group.

Real-time locating system reduces wait times by 75% at Oregon Medical Group
WHO unveils plans to create a Department of Digital Health
Why cybersecurity buzzword bingo is more than just a game
#BalanceForBetter: Where women in health and technology see the future
RSA 2019: 3 provocative ideas security professionals should be talking about right now
RSA 2019 top takeaways: AI, diversity and the need for a new cybersecurity culture
Beyond AI: Healthcare entering an exciting, new phase