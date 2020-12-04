Global Edition
Network Infrastructure

Cleveland Clinic helps bring affordable broadband to local neighborhood

The pandemic has shown the crucial role internet access plays for telehealth, and for the overall health and well-being of a population, says CEO Tom Mihaljevic.
By Bill Siwicki
December 04, 2020
02:44 PM
Cleveland Clinic broadband internet

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic, DigitalC, TransDigm Group and The Lubrizol Foundation have come together to help provide affordable high-speed internet to residents of the Fairfax neighborhood in Cleveland. Installation should be complete for Fairfax residents by the second quarter of 2021.

WHY IT MATTERS

The effort aims to help impact disparities in internet coverage in the local community, which can affect access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities. According to 2019 Census Bureau data, Cleveland is the worst-connected large city, with nearly 50,000 households not having reliable broadband.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Especially during a global pandemic, access to the internet affects a person’s ability to search and apply for jobs, use healthcare and telehealth services, fully participate in their education and virtually connect with friends, family and colleagues.

Broadband for the households covered in this program will be provided by EmpowerCLE, a wireless internet service provider founded by and operating within DigitalC. DigitalC is a nonprofit organization focused on improving Cleveland’s digital equity and providing residents with an affordable, high-speed internet connection.

EmpowerCLE has installed equipment on the rooftops of two Cleveland Clinic main campus buildings in order to expand its coverage in the Fairfax community. EmpowerCLE brand ambassadors and technicians will visit local households to offer the connection and install the necessary equipment to begin service.

While DigitalC and EmpowerCLE provide affordable internet services, in order to further lower the cost for Fairfax residents, Cleveland Clinic has brought together additional partners with an interest in connecting underserved areas. TransDigm and The Lubrizol Foundation have agreed to contribute significant funds to further reduce the monthly subscription fee and help subsidize the cost of equipment.

THE LARGER TREND

In addition to working with DigitalC, earlier this year, Cleveland Clinic signed on to the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition, which advocates to bring high-speed internet to rural and under-connected areas.

Connecting underserved areas with reliable high-speed internet is one way Cleveland Clinic aims to positively impact social determinants of health in communities. Social determinants of health are factors such as food security, housing, infant mortality, chronic diseases, education quality and access, and economic opportunity that affect a person’s health and wellbeing.

According to the National Academy of Medicine, medical care is estimated to account for only 20% of a person’s health – social determinants of health can make up the other 80%.

ON THE RECORD

“The COVID-19 pandemic has further illuminated the crucial role internet access plays in the overall health and well-being of a population, and it is critical that we work to overcome digital inequities,” said Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic.

“Social determinants of health lay the foundation of a person’s overall health and have a lifelong impact on their health outcomes,” said Dr. Adam Myers, director of Cleveland Clinic Community Care. “By identifying areas we can help, such as providing broadband connection, and engaging with like-minded partners, we can make a difference in creating a better, healthier community for everyone.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bsiwicki@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Network Infrastructure, Patient Engagement, Population Health

More regional news

A person looks into a vaccine refrigerator

(Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

As vaccine rollout looms, so do big questions around supply chains

By
Kat Jercich
December 04, 2020
SUNY Upstate Medical University Cancer Center

SUNY Upstate Medical University Cancer Center

At SUNY, machine learning in OR scheduling enables big wins

By
Bill Siwicki
December 04, 2020
A person texting a chatbot

Conversational technologies can be rapidly deployed for pandemic response

By
Kat Jercich
December 04, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

SUNY Upstate Medical University Cancer Center

SUNY Upstate Medical University Cancer Center
At SUNY, machine learning in OR scheduling enables big wins

Most Read

Frost & Sullivan reveals global trends generating growth opportunities from COVID-19
Amazon security tool can help automate risk management readiness
Telehealth enables health center to tackle rural and COVID-19 challenges
UHS says recovery process complete for corporate data centers after cyberattack
HHS renews contract with TeleTracking, despite lingering questions
ROI for pop health IT still not quite in view

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
OASIS CEO Thamer Shaker
Value-driven healthcare a big part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030
HIMSS Media top stories
CMS expands telehealth services but ATA wants more; DeepMind AI cracks protein folding challenge
Waystar CEO Matt Hawkins
Waystar's Hawkins weighs in on future of telehealth reimbursement
Digital Care CEO Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed
Using telemedicine to fight COVID-19 pandemic

More Stories

Hands in blue gloves load syringe with COVID-19 printed in the background
COVID-19 vaccine rollout needs more federal infrastructure support, says Commonwealth
Rapid City South Dakota Monument Health, which uses ambient voice technology for Epic EHR

Rapid City, South Dakota-based Monument Health

Ambient documentation with Epic helps reduce clinician burnout at Monument Health
The New York health system has made AI and automation central to its mission, embedding algorithms into a wide array of workflows to target dozens of improvement initiatives.
Mount Sinai puts machine learning to work for quality and safety
Cleveland Clinic, Getty Images, Douglas Sacha

Cleveland Clinic, Getty Images, Douglas Sacha

Cleveland Clinic's use of algorithms for risk stratification results in better population health outcomes
Digital Care CEO Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed
Using telemedicine to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Insights into APAC's healthcare tech trends; key learnings from an integrated health management system leveraged in China
CMS Administrator Seema Verma

CMS Administrator Seema Verma (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

ATA responds to CMS final rule making some telehealth coverage permanent
Maryam Gholami, David Sylvan, Crissie Hall

Maryam Gholami, David Sylvan and Crissie Hall (clockwise from top left)

How to bring the digital health lessons learned from COVID-19 into the future