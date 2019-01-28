Cleveland Clinic and HIMSS Patient Experience Summit call-for-proposals closes Feb. 5

Just a week remains to submit a speaking proposal for the Cleveland Clinic and HIMSS Empathy & Innovation Summit. This is the world's largest, independent conference devoted to improving patient experience and engagement. This year the clinic is partnering with HIMSS to explore more deeply how healthcare is extending empathy into an increasingly digital environment.

The deadline to submit a presentation proposal is 5 PM EST Tuesday, Feb. 5. Priority is given to peer-to-peer, experiential learning and case studies from healthcare provider organizations.

The 2019 summit, the 10th annual, will take place May 13-15 in Cleveland. Appropriately, this year's theme is Looking Back, Leaping Forward. Attendees will share in patient experience successes and failures over the last decade and explore what's needed to better design the clinical, physical and emotional experience for patients, families, and caregivers in the future.

In addition to the main conference on May 14-15, HIMSS will present two preconference symposium on May 13. Empathy 360 will address the consumerism of healthcare. Smarter Care for All will focus on how to maximize existing technology more effectively to provide a better experience to underserved populations and chronic disease patients.

Click here for more information and to submit a proposal for the main conference and the pre-conference symposiums.