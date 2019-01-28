Cleveland Clinic and HIMSS Patient Experience Summit call-for-proposals closes Feb. 5

The theme of the 10th Annual event is Looking Back, Leaping Forward.
By Healthcare IT News Staff
January 28, 2019
02:51 PM
Share

Just a week remains to submit a speaking proposal for the Cleveland Clinic and HIMSS Empathy & Innovation Summit. This is the world's largest, independent conference devoted to improving patient experience and engagement. This year the clinic is partnering with HIMSS to explore more deeply how healthcare is extending empathy into an increasingly digital environment.

The deadline to submit a presentation proposal is 5 PM EST Tuesday, Feb. 5. Priority is given to peer-to-peer, experiential learning and case studies from healthcare provider organizations.

The 2019 summit, the 10th annual, will take place May 13-15 in Cleveland. Appropriately, this year's theme is Looking Back, Leaping Forward. Attendees will share in patient experience successes and failures over the last decade and explore what's needed to better design the clinical, physical and emotional experience for patients, families, and caregivers in the future.

In addition to the main conference on May 14-15, HIMSS will present two preconference symposium on May 13. Empathy 360 will address the consumerism of healthcare. Smarter Care for All will focus on how to maximize existing technology more effectively to provide a better experience to underserved populations and chronic disease patients.

Click here for more information and to submit a proposal for the main conference and the pre-conference symposiums.

Topics: 
Patient Engagement
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Top Story
Cerner offers voluntary buyouts to some employees

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Next-gen EHRs: Epic, Allscripts and others reveal future of electronic health records
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management
What does 'patient engagement' really mean?
CMS clarifies policy on texting patient info across healthcare teams
Medtronic enables pacemaker monitoring by smartphone

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Telehealth
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Population Health
Imaging

Video

Readying technology, data for the Silver Tsunami
Microsoft exec advises on using blockchain for healthcare
Sponsored: Traversing the complex data landscape in healthcare
Partners HealthCare’s advice on prioritizing innovation at your hospital

More Stories

A guide to HIMSS19 networking events
A guide to HIMSS19 networking events
HIMSSTV HIMSS19
HIMSS TV at HIMSS19: What to watch
Interviewing for a job.
Where health IT pros landed on Glassdoor's top 50 jobs 2019
Kelly Cronin
Kelly Cronin leaves ONC after 15 years
Readying technology, data for the Silver Tsunami
Microsoft exec advises on using blockchain for healthcare
HITRUST builds GDPR into its data protection framework
Policy, process changes needed to safely integrate AI into clinical workflows