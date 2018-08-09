ClearData earns new HITRUST cert for cloud security offerings

Company says expanding coverage for Amazon, Google Cloud, Microsoft and others, makes it easier for hospitals to comply with a host of data privacy regulations.
By Mike Miliard
August 09, 2018
03:55 PM
ClearData's recent certification for HITRUST Common Security Framework Version 9.1 will further improve its ability to help healthcare clients maintain some three-dozen complex privacy and security controls, officials said.

By achieving HITRUST CSF v9.1, ClearData, which develops tools to help healthcare organizations manage multi-cloud storage environments, will be able to help hospitals that leverage Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform better ensure information security and regulatory compliance.

HITRUST CSF can be implemented by any healthcare organization – hospitals and health systems, but also vendors, payers, life science companies and others – create, access, store or exchange protected health information.

The security framework helps its certified user stay on the right side of 36 different regulations and standards – not just HIPAA, but also FedRAMP, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), International Organization for Standardization, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and more.

Most recently that list grew, with the addition of Europe's General Data Protection Regulation, which went into effect on May 25.

"Our latest HITRUST certification is greater in scope than ever before because data privacy and security has now taken the global center stage," said Chris Bowen, ClearData’s founder and Chief Privacy and Security Officer.

The CSF v9.1 certificate broadens its purview by almost 60 percent over the previous version, ClearDATA officials point out, with new controls for an array of state regulations.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Cloud Computing, Compliance & Legal, Privacy & Security
