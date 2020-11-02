Global Edition
Transformational Leadership

A CIO's perspective on the promise of digital transformation

Penn Medicine Chief Information Officer Mike Restuccia says strong leadership is needed to capitalize on technology's potential – but people are the real enablers.
By Mike Restuccia
November 02, 2020
02:39 PM
Penn Medicine

I have often shared with people that serving as a chief information officer in this era has provided me with being the beneficiary of all the hard work, effort and persistence of those CIOs that served before me in my organization. I benefited from technology foundations being laid and compounding on the results of each of the previous three decades.

As a point of reference, the 1980s were exemplified by challenges in getting hardware and storage to perform at acceptable levels. The 1990s were characterized by the introduction of inconsistent WiFi, mobile and internet connectivity. The 2000 decade was all about implementing electronic health records and gaining clinical adoption. With technology, application and process platforms have now firmly stabilized in the present decade.

Unlocking the potential of digital transformation

All that previous work now leads us to innovate toward achieving digital transformation. Our role as CIOs is to leverage these platforms for the betterment of our patients' care, to enhance clinician capabilities and to advance research. The opportunity for this digital transformation holds the promise of delivering many more rewards than those reaped by our predecessors. Unlocking the potential to bring this transformative value into reality requires key leadership qualities.

Team makes the impossible possible

I have found that focusing on team, collaboration and consistently striving to "exceed expectations" are critical elements to achieving overall success. In this complex and ever changing healthcare environment, the need for high performing individuals melding together as a team can make the impossible possible. By focusing on an employee's goals that are nurtured by experienced managers in a supportive environment, the right blend of attention for growth and retention remains steadfast as our most valuable asset.

People are the real enablers behind the technology

Although technology enables many of our efforts, I view our team as being in the "services" versus the "technology" industry. As a result of this mindset, soft business skills such as collaboration, listening, problem solving and follow-up are critical to working with and meeting the requirements of our operational partners. Finally, instilling a spirit among team members to consistently go "above and beyond" for the betterment of our community serves as the foundation for great success.

Teamwork is the main driver to success

The technology pieces associated with digital transformation are available to all of us. How we take advantage of these platforms in order to transform the manner in which patient care and advancing research is achieved is now in our hands as industry leaders. I observe that those leaders who focus on "team" achieve remarkable results on many fronts. Perhaps the most important achievement is the engagement and retention of a satisfied employee base that continues to deliver time and time again. 

Mike Restuccia is chief information officer of Penn Medicine.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Connected Health, Mobile, Telehealth, Workforce

More regional news

kidney

HHS, American Society of Nephrology announce $10M prize for artificial kidney

By
Kat Jercich
November 02, 2020
The Aetna building

Aetna, city of New Haven hit with OCR fines after data breach

By
Kat Jercich
November 02, 2020
Temple University Hospital Philadelphia

Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Temple uses $1M of FCC telehealth funding for virtual care platform, tablets and more

By
Bill Siwicki
November 02, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Temple University Hospital Philadelphia

Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.
Temple uses $1M of FCC telehealth funding for virtual care platform, tablets and more

Most Read

Circle Medical says $14M from WELL Health will enable low-cost telehealth app usage
SoftBank leads $100M investment for intelligent health monitoring and digital therapeutics startup Biofourmis
Study: In-home healthcare expansion requires overcoming market and technical barriers
Roundup: AI-powered surgical intelligence platform partners with Israeli hospital, NHS launches £800m tender and more briefs
Sana Kliniken AG launched online triage tool to make care more accessible, accurate, and comfortable
HHS focuses on telehealth and tech innovations in Rural Action Plan

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Telehealth
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Parks Associates' Jennifer Kent
Consumer devices aren't enough to bring communities into smart city ecosystems
Bart De Witte, founder of the HIPPO AI Foundation
COVID-19 expediting democratization of data
Ian Slade, chair of the HIMSS Chapter Advocacy Taskforce
HIMSS chapters take on health disparities
HIMSS Media top stories
FBI, HHS warn of 'imminent' cyberthreats to hospitals; Trump draws backlash over COVID-19 claims

More Stories

Ian Slade, chair of the HIMSS Chapter Advocacy Taskforce
HIMSS chapters take on health disparities
Hands on a laptop computer
'Significant' cyberattack targets UVM health network in Vermont, northern New York
VIM volunteers Dr. Marion Darling and Debra Cornett, RN

VIM volunteers Dr. Marion Darling and Debra Cornett, RN, caring for a patient.

Epic, Zoom and mobile app help at-risk clinic volunteers deliver care from home
Patient data on smartphone
Healthcare industry groups react to extended info blocking compliance timeline
An old-timey microphone and radio setup represent our weekly digital health podcast
HIMSSCast: Looking back at Global Health Equity Week
HIMSS Media top stories
FBI, HHS warn of 'imminent' cyberthreats to hospitals; Trump draws backlash over COVID-19 claims
COVID-19, contact tracing, coronavirus
Roundup: EU adopts cross-border interoperability for contact tracing, Northern Ireland to launch health tech for care homes and more briefs
Black History Month, Digital Health
Black History Month: Can digital tech help remedy health disparities for black people?