Global Edition
Interoperability

CIOs, CMIOs still seeing challenges with EHR integration of third-party apps

But at the AMIA virtual symposium this week, health IT professionals said they still see the potential of app-based ecosystems.
By Kat Jercich
November 17, 2020
09:15 AM
A person in scrubs with a ponytail holds up a tablet

The FHIR standard has enormous potential to facilitate the integration of third-party apps within electronic health records. But IT leaders at many health systems are still focused on efficiency and reliability rather than innovation – and some worry that bureaucracy can inhibit a responsive, agile response to changing healthcare technology needs.

Despite the ongoing push for interoperability among health systems, for instance, the trend of mergers and acquisitions means many chief information officers are having to focus on a heterogeneous system of information within their own, experts said Monday at the American Medical Informatics Association virtual annual symposium.

Adam Landman, CIO at Brigham and Women's Hospital, described a "patchwork quilt" of different clinical, administrative and revenue cycle programs that Mass General Brigham faced before it finalized its migration to the Epic EHR in 2018.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

"Approximately 675 applications and 200 interfaces were in place and not integrated across Brigham Health or the Mass General Brigham Network," Landman said.

The transition took about five years, he explained. But "it truly has transformed the practice," allowing for more seamless information sharing between departments.

At the University of Utah, meanwhile, CMIO Maia Hightower said the EHR had "operational, foundational elements in place."

Other areas of the platform were less mature, she said: "Our approach had been quite siloed and business-focused."

Hightower noted the need for agility and speed in response to crises – particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a short-term scale-up for which the team now has to pay the piper, so to speak.

With telehealth, she said, "We needed to solve a business problem immediately in a short amount of time." Now, with a little more breathing room, "we're doing cleanup," because the solution that "solved the immediate business problem was a bridge to an unsustainable amount of technical debt."

An open question, noted the experts, will be whether most successful innovations will end up as part of the EHR rather than as separate apps.

The "coolest app in the world" may not be enough to overcome the barrier of logging out of Epic to use it, said Hightower.

"Our clinicians will use a clunky app that's integrated in the workflow over a sleek app" outside of it, she explained.

And when it comes to integrating externally developed apps, she said, her system's experience has been generally positive.

"Ultimately, the vendors do want to be responsive in this space," she said.

"We all agree we need innovators," said Titus Schleyer, research scientist at the Center for Biomedical Informatics at Regenstrief Institute. "We need EHR platforms. But I'd love to see one not eat the other over time, stifling innovation in the process."

The experts also pointed out that, when done right, app-based ecosystems can be designed to help reduce health disparities. 

Christopher Harle, professor and chief research information officer at the University of Florida, said he hoped to see an ecosystem that would "foster more equity in development."

"As we start thinking about these patient-facing apps, who are we designing for?" asked Hightower. "When we overbuild to a specific population, we are undeserving another population." 

 

Leadership Fundamentals for Digital Transformation

This month, we’ll show how healthcare leaders are investing in this forward push, positioning themselves to capitalize on an array of innovations to enable a brighter future.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Connected Health, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Interoperability, Network Infrastructure, Population Health, Workflow

More regional news

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Fauci touts importance of data sharing amidst COVID-19 vaccine news

By
Kat Jercich
November 17, 2020
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Florida

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Florida

Mobile app helps nurses keep surgical patients’ families and friends in the loop

By
Bill Siwicki
November 17, 2020
nhs england, data

NHS England report calls for law to require greater sharing of patient data

By
Tammy Lovell
November 17, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Dr. Anthony Fauci
Fauci touts importance of data sharing amidst COVID-19 vaccine news

Most Read

Patients want to download their own health data, report shows
Hospital ransomware attack leads to fatality after causing delay in care
Roundup: Digital immunity passports to ramp up testing, London Tech Week on AI in healthcare and more briefs
At RWJBarnabas Health, EHR user experience tool helps reduce clinician burden
Mubadala Healthcare rolls out remote healthcare programme for senior patients
MA health network to pay $70,000 after failing to provide medical records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Cloud Computing
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Dr. Osama Elhassan
Pandemic reinforces need for digitally enabled workforce
Tom Leary, senior vice president of government relations at HIMSS
Interoperability is primary concern for policy experts going into 2021
Pothik Chatterjee
COVID-19 accentuates need to focus healthcare efforts on community outreach
HIMSS Media top stories
Supreme Court appears favorable to keeping ACA; Epic MyChart adds COVID-19 risk model

More Stories

UCHealth Virtual Health Center telehealth

The UCHealth Virtual Health Center

UCHealth builds a successful virtual urgent care clinic with Epic and Vidyo
A person stands with a laptop in a room with technology
HHS: More than 2M patients affected by breaches reported in October
Indonesia’s KPCPEN to accelerate preparation of COVID-19 vaccine through local partnerships
healthcare workers, technology, COVID-19
Better tech improves patient care for two-thirds of UK healthcare workers
Pothik Chatterjee
COVID-19 accentuates need to focus healthcare efforts on community outreach
Patient in hospital bed
Northwell Health adds real-time bed visibility technology in preparation for COVID-19 surge
A doctor stands with a tablet in hand
Cerner, Epic, NextGen lead in making outside patient data usable, says KLAS
Mount Sinai Health System
AI models from Mount Sinai can predict critical COVID-19 cases