Global Edition
Artificial Intelligence

ChristianaCare develops new Alexa Skill for home health patients

The Delaware health system says patients can ask their Amazon Alexa smart speaker questions about prescribed medications, exercises and more.
By Kat Jercich
October 22, 2020
02:12 PM
Amazon Alexa speaker

ChristianaCare this week announced the launch of its Home Care Coach, a HIPAA-eligible Alexa Skill aimed at meeting the needs of home health patients.

The Home Health Coach, which the Delaware-based health system says was designed in collaboration with frontline caregivers, is a proactive care plan that patients can use through their Alexa smart speaker.

WHY IT MATTERS

Home healthcare acts as a major part of ChristianaCare's services. According to the organization website, ChristianaCare staff members performed nearly 300,000 home health visits in fiscal year 2019.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic inevitably complicates home health care provision, especially because vulnerable members of the community are often the ones relying on it. The increasing prevalence of voice assistants and smart speakers makes them a natural complement, when available, with other medical treatments.

The Home Care Coach's interface, according to ChristianaCare, allows providers to customize patient care plans. The patient can then ask Alexa questions about prescribed medication, exercise, and more, and get personalized prompts.

The skill is being launched to select groups of ChristianaCare patients, system representatives said, with plans to expand it in the coming months.

"Voice assistants are in millions of homes in the U.S.," said Randy Gaboriault, chief digital and information officer at ChristianaCare, in a statement. "By leveraging this technology, we are creating a new model of care within patients’ homes to support the best health outcomes possible."

THE LARGER TREND

Intelligence-driven voice assistants have been increasingly leveraged in medical settings, with healthcare organizations relying on Alexa, as well as Apple's Siri and Google Home, to augment patient care.

Recently, the Mayo Clinic added a COVID-19 specific skill set to Alexa, offering users the latest information on the disease in response to voice commands.

"For Mayo Clinic, voice technologies allow us to deliver information and care when, where and how people wish to access it," explained Dr. Sandhya Pruthi, a Mayo Clinic physician and medical director for Mayo's health education and content services. "Accurate, easily accessible information is key to fighting this pandemic, and voice technologies are another avenue to get information to the public."

ON THE RECORD

"Engaging patients digitally is more important than ever right now, as it will help them reach their health goals, improve their experience, and shape the future of health care as we know it," said ChristianaCare President and CEO Dr. Janice E. Nevin in a statement.

"We have a bold vision of the future," she said. "All care that can be digital will be digital, and all care that can be done in the home or in the community will be done in the home or in the community."

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Medical Devices, Patient Engagement, Telehealth

More regional news

Healthway Medical Group integrates primary and specialist clinics on teleconsult app

By
Dean Koh
October 22, 2020
artificial intelligence graphic

FDA highlights the need to address bias in AI

By
Kat Jercich
October 22, 2020
Norton Women's and Children's Hospital building in Kentucky

Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Kentucky.

Norton Healthcare integrates Epic with PDMP tools, cuts opioid Rx in half

By
Bill Siwicki
October 22, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Norton Women's and Children's Hospital building in Kentucky

Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Kentucky.
Norton Healthcare integrates Epic with PDMP tools, cuts opioid Rx in half

Most Read

Penn Medicine gets $2.5M to study RPM's effect on COVID-19 disparities
Maine health system embraces telehealth, but looks for policy clarity
First component of VA EHR modernization goes live in Ohio
Patients 2.0: Navigating life after cure
Health tech company Emme launches birth control tracking smart case and app
NYC elder care provider using FCC funds for telehealth, protecting seniors from COVID-19

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Dr. Danielle Hairston
Telehealth bridging the gap for behavioral health patients
Alliance for Better Health CEO Dr. Jacob Reider
Siloed approaches to social determinants of health aren't enough
HIMSS digital maturity models aid transformations
Terri Ripley, chair of the HIMSS Public Policy Committee
HIMSS committee helping healthcare orgs, policymakers improve health equity

More Stories

Christian Counseling Associates building in Plano Texas

Christian Counseling Associates in Plano, Texas.

At one practice, more clients keep telehealth appointments than in-person ones
Terri Ripley, chair of the HIMSS Public Policy Committee
HIMSS committee helping healthcare orgs, policymakers improve health equity
Columns of dates and notations on a computer screen
AI and machine learning: A gift, and a curse, for cybersecurity
Cerner trade show booth
'Hey Cerner': Company seeks health systems to help test new Voice Assist tech
SkinVision's Gavin Matthews
Changing landscape of digital dermatology
An X-ray machine display
Healthcare C-suite bullish on AI, telehealth
Maine Portland Community Health Center

Portland Community Health Center in Maine

From Zoom to full EHR-integrated telemedicine on $245,000
woman with breast cancer
Advances in detecting, treating breast cancer