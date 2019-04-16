China launches platform to enhance country's community-level healthcare services

By Dean Koh
April 16, 2019
03:00 AM
“Talent team building is the key component to enhancing community level healthcare services”, said Wang Hesheng, NHC deputy director.

Doctors of Linxi Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital in East China's Shandong province give medical consultations to rural residents. Credit: en.nhc.gov.cn

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) officially launched a capacity building platform designed for community-level healthcare services, according to a report by Xinhua News on April 15. 

At the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held in October 2017, a report summarised that community-level healthcare services should be improved and the work of general practitioners strengthened.

In 2018, the NHC launched a capacity building and training program for community level talents and was preparing to establish a capacity building platform combining online and offline efforts. 

In February this year, Fang Laiying, a member of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and vice-president of the Chinese Hospital Association, said that despite the rapid development of China’s health industry at the grass-roots level, the scarcest resource in the medical industry currently in China are medical talents catering to the needs at the grass-roots level, not professors.

Fang added that cultivating a grass-root talent team has been a top priority in the reform of the medical health industry.

Government & Policy, Workforce
