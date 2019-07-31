Chartis Group suggests steps for maximizing value of analytics programs

A new white paper identifies the challenges health systems need to overcome for a successful analytics program.
By Benjamin Harris
July 31, 2019
03:13 PM
Chartis Group suggests steps for maximizing value of analytics programs

Now that the data has been collected, what to do with it? As health data in various forms have proliferated at hospitals for the past two decades, the newest challenge lying ahead is how to better analyze it.

Investing in newer technology and systems alone won’t help. Instead, organizations should build analytics programs to gain insight into and derive value from the data they have spent so much time collecting.

In a new white paper, the Chartis group identify nine areas health systems need to focus on in order to have a successful enterprise-level analytics program.

WHY IT MATTERS
Researchers note that many of the needs extend beyond the mere analytics apparatus and instead encompass everything from how data is collected and governed to the people who work in the program and how they are trained and led.

Those nine key must-haves for analytics success, according to Chartis:

  • Program governance
  • Leadership
  • Program and staffing structure
  • Data governance
  • Data architecture
  • Tools and capabilities
  • Change management
  • Communications
  • Training and education

"While data does not hold the promise on its own, applying algorithms, visualization and analytics can surface an abundance of intelligence to drive performance improvement and strengthen overall organizational position," said Chartis researchers. "The challenge is how to best position the organization’s analytics program to fully leverage that information. Creating a dynamic enterprise analytics plan is a keystone to align and advance the organization’s analytics competency."

THE LARGER TREND
Leveraging analytics to let data paint a larger picture can do many things for a hospital network. Programs exist that can proactively identify application failures, keeping large IT systems distributed across a range of locations operating smoothly.

Similarly, analytics can scour patient data to deliver the most relevant information for clinicians, or help look for overall trends in population health or underserved areas in a market.

As much as these uses promise to improve care and reduce costs, they alone are not magic bullets and require a well-run network and the policies and culture necessary to ensure the long term integrity of data.

ON THE RECORD
"Implementing and operating a high-performing analytics program involves much more than acquiring technology or technical analytic capabilities," says Carl Dolezal, Chartis Principal, Informatics & Technology, who co-wrote the paper. "It is essential to address the multi-faceted requirements for effective use of these expanded analytics capabilities to create a truly data-driven enterprise."

"An organization’s enterprise strategy should be at the center of an analytics program; it sets the direction, goals and priorities for how to leverage the program," added co-author Dr. Mark Van Kooy, Chartis Principal, Informatics & Technology. "It is also important that an analytics program aligns to the organization’s strategy to ensure information is available to measure progress and adjust as needed."

Benjamin Harris is a Maine-based freelance writer and and former new media producer for HIMSS Media.
Twitter: @BenzoHarris.

Topics: 
Analytics, Decision Support, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Workflow, Workforce
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Cerner collaborates with Amazon Web Services on cloud innovation, machine learning
Top Story
Cerner collaborates with Amazon Web Services on cloud innovation, machine learning

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Analytics
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

How genomic testing can transform patient care
Using technology to deliver anytime, anywhere healthcare
How to build trust when dealing with patient data
Improving patient involvement through better tools

More Stories

Doctor showing EHR.
Healthcare's number one financial issue is cybersecurity
Seema Verma, Jared Kushner tout new physician-focused MyHealthEData project
Seema Verma, Jared Kushner tout new physician-focused MyHealthEData project
Counties Manukau DHB rolls out MedChart electronic medication management
How one hospital’s staff engagement survey boosts workforce development – and patient care
How one hospital’s staff engagement survey boosts workforce development – and patient care
DirectTrust alliance developing standard for trusted healthcare instant messaging
DirectTrust alliance developing standard for trusted healthcare instant messaging
How to build trust when dealing with patient data
Presidential candidate sees telemedicine as key to rural health
Business intelligence boosts in-network patient referrals at Indiana health system

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network.

Business intelligence boosts in-network patient referrals at Indiana health system