Change Healthcare unveils BYOK tool with data encryption that uses Microsoft Azure cloud services

Announced Tuesday at Microsoft Inspire, the ‘bring your own keys’ tool lets healthcare organizations create, update and revoke encryption keys on demand.
By Jessica Davis
July 17, 2018
03:56 PM
Share

Change Healthcare launched a new security tool for its cloud-based analytics suite at Microsoft Inspire on Tuesday.

Now part of the Change Healthcare Security Management suite, the ‘Bring Your Own Key’ service leverages Microsoft Azure to enable providers, payers and hospital organizations to create, update and revoke encryption keys on demand without involving the vendor. Officials said it gives the customer full control over their security needs, including auditing and monitoring.

Customers using BYOK can generate 2048-, 3072- or 4096-bit encrypted public and private key sets. Officials said the customer is given a master password that is unknown to anyone outside of their organization, and even that can be changed at any time by the customer.

[Also: Making the case for investing in identity and access management]

Change said that the keys and master password are encrypted, then divided into multiple parts before being transmitted to Change’s Healthcare Intelligence Healthcare Network for decrypting, reassembling and adding back to the customer’s vault.

“It is of paramount importance that sensitive data be protected by proper encryption that is fully controlled by the payer or provider, so they can mitigate both insider and external threats on their own terms,” Haddon Bennett, Change Healthcare CISO, said in a statement.

BYOK is not a new function. Google, Microsoft, Amazon and others have added this feature to its platforms over the last two years. Traditionally, encryption keys are controlled by the vendor and organizations will call the vendor for network disruptions or for routine key updates.

The tool can also help with identity management, especially with cloud services, and is crucial to controlling who has access to a network at any given time. It ensures former employees, past vendors and the like have their access revoked from the moment they no longer work with the organization.

Hackers can gain access onto a network through accounts that are no longer in use. BYOK or similar services give organizations control over this potentially major vulnerability.

The addition of BYOK for Change’s analytics platform will give customers rapid responses when a potential or active threat is detected through a virtual kill switch that immediately yanks access to protected data and service. Access can be re-enabled quickly with a new encryption key, which officials said will “effectively block active threats.”

Microsoft, for its part, also announced at Inspire new partnership with Walmart to develop cloud-based infrastructure and artificial intelligence in a deal to take on both companies rival Amazon.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Microsoft, Walmart ink AI, cloud pact to take on Amazon
Top Story
Microsoft, Walmart ink AI, cloud pact to take on Amazon

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
Allscripts hit by ransomware, knocking some services offline

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Business Intelligence
Medical Devices
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Keynote presentation: Rise of the knowledge network
Michael Archuleta of Mt. San Rafael Hospital talks about data risk at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Managing today's healthcare information explosion
Allyson Vicars of Advisory Board talks about security at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Building an enterprise approach to mitigating risk
Cleveland Clinic CIO Ed Marx discusses healthcare leadership at Big Data and Analytics Forum
Keynote presentation: Leading innovation and enterprise transformation

More Stories

Health Catalyst launches new hospital safety surveillance analytics
Health Catalyst launches new hospital safety surveillance analytics
Premier Management streamlines ACO reporting across 33 metrics
Premier Management streamlines ACO reporting across 33 metrics
Change adds BYOK to Microsoft Azure-based analytics
Hackers breached one of the largest clinical laboratories in US in July.
LabCorp's network breach puts millions of records at risk
doctor dictates for medical transcription automation tools
Hospitals buy more medical transcription tools with voice, automation
ONC launches new cost for CHIPL data
ONC opens innovation contest for Certified Health IT Product List data
Beth-Israel hospital in Boston
Gender disparities in Boston hospital leadership echo IT shops
UNC Health to use PDMP with their Epic EHR

Credit: UNC on Facebook

UNC Health Care to integrate EHR with state's PDMP