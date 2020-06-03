Change Healthcare launches consumer health platform with Microsoft, Adobe

Change Healthcare on Tuesday announced its new Connected Consumer Health suite, a SaaS-based financial engagement platform, developed in collaboration with Adobe and Microsoft and designed to help providers create a more streamlined and transparent patient experience.

WHY IT MATTERS

The new technology, which is developed using Microsoft's Azure cloud platform and builds upon Adobe's Experience Manager software, is meant to expand how Change Healthcare is able to help providers manage patients' experience with communication and payments.

The platform offers an array of tools meant to give consumers better insights to help them choose physicians, new access to cost-comparison information and more:

The Shop Book and Pay application offers access to provider pricing and patient reviews, and enables scheduling of appointments and prepayments of services.

The Virtual Front Desk app offers a "touchless check-in experience," according to Change, using personal devices for queue management, online check-in and forms, and communicating when patients should enter the facility.

The Care Cost SE app is a price-transparency and service-bundling tool designed to help providers pre-service collections from cash and high-deductible health plan consumers. The application can automatically reach out to patients via text or email based on time or clinical follow-up triggers, enabling booking and payment for specific services.

The new Digital Patient Experience Manager, meanwhile, is meant to optimize the online interactions between patients and caregivers while supporting privacy compliance for protected health information. The platform is aimed at the entire continuum of care – helping coordinate appointments, enabling a more efficient flow of patient referrals and helping meet compliance requirements such as the Protecting Access to Medicare Act.

THE LARGER TREND

Change Healthcare notes that the administrative aspects of healthcare are often the most frustrating for patients, and says the new Connected Consumer Health platform is meant to offer a more retail-style experience like the ones consumers have come to expect from other areas of their shopping. The tool is likewise meant to offer providers a competitive advantage in offering a streamlined and intuitive digital experience for their patients.

ON THE RECORD

"The launch of the Connected Consumer Health platform increases patient engagement and streamlines provider interactions through a consumer-centric experience that arms patients with critical information and enables providers to engage and retain their patients," said Bill Krause, vice president and general manager, Connected Consumer Health suite at Change Healthcare, in a statement.

"This innovative solution combines the content delivery capabilities of Adobe Experience Manager, the messaging functionalities of Marketo Engage, and the data analysis insights of Adobe Analytics to create a groundbreaking Connected Patient offering, including Change Healthcare's Shop Book and Pay application," added Jack Hersey, vice president for U.S. life and health sciences at Adobe.

