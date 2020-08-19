Global Edition
Imaging

Change Healthcare acquires Nucleus.io imaging platform

The company says it will use Nucleus.io's cloud-native technology to complete its own AI-powered medical imaging platform.
By Kat Jercich
August 19, 2020
12:21 PM

Change Healthcare on Wednesday announced that it had acquired the Nucleus.io medical imaging platform, a product of San Diego-based NucleusHealth.

The company says it will use Nucleus.io's technology to complete its own medical imaging platform and will leverage the more than 7,500 organizations Nucleus.io serves. The acquisition will speed Change's time line for implementing cloud-based, end-to-end software for its own Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging Network, officials said.

According to Change, the combination of technologies and teams will streamline the diagnostic and collaboration process for physicians and improve outcomes through the use of artificial intelligence. 

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

"Now more than ever, customers are seeking ways to lower cost, reduce complexity, protect their patient data, and deliver the best care possible," said Tracy Byers, senior vice president and general manager for enterprise imaging, Change Healthcare, in a statement.

"This transaction will accelerate the realization of our vision and the innovation our industry has been waiting for."

WHY IT MATTERS

Nucleus.io is a product of San Diego-based NucleusHealth, which focuses on medical image management and interpretation. Users can upload images from CD, DVD, USB sticks, folders, PACS and web portals, and can de-identify and overwrite fields on upload.

They can also access current and prior exams, or interface directly with electronic health records to view exams, in addition to sharing exams with peers and patients.

"We began our journey eight years ago with the goal of improving patient care by using the power of the web to make medical imaging instantly accessible to patients, providers, and hospitals," said NucleusHealth CEO Dr. Vishal Verma in a statement. 

"We are very excited about the opportunity to have Change Healthcare acquire the Nucleus.io technology and team," said said Claude Hooton, NucleusHealth president and COO, in an email to Healthcare IT News. "We felt that an organization with their reputation, resources, and customer focus was what was needed to take medical image management to the cloud using the amazing Nucleus.io technology. We will continue to operate under the corporate name of NucleusHealth."

The Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging Network, meanwhile, is a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables the migration of medical imaging to the cloud.

THE LARGER TREND

Change Healthcare has been expanding its foothold into the imaging landscape for years. In 2017, it extended a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to develop new tools for radiologists and other professionals.

And in December 2019, it announced continued momentum for its Enterprise Imaging Network, with four health systems at the time signing on as development partners: Bronson Healthcare; Community Health Systems Professional Services; Montefiore Nyack Hospital; and University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health, Madison, Wisconsin.

"From the time we first partnered with Google Cloud, we've focused on building a solution that doesn't simply replicate traditional on-premise systems, but delivers everything providers expect in an enterprise imaging service – plus clinical and operational capabilities that are only available through a true cloud-native SaaS platform," said Tomer Levy, general manager, cloud solutions at Change.

ON THE RECORD

"Change Healthcare was the clear choice when searching for an organization to deliver our technology to the world," said Nucleus Health CEO Verma. "We couldn't be happier about the opportunity to have Change Healthcare bring our unified vision to light."

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Data Warehousing, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Imaging

More regional news

Motic Digital Pathology launches telepathology program globally

By
Kat Jercich
August 19, 2020

AccessHealth's mobile unit.

AccessHealth uses telemedicine to boost mental health visits by 10% during COVID-19

By
Bill Siwicki
August 19, 2020

UK government seeks new healthcare data guardian

By
Sara Mageit
August 19, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

AccessHealth's mobile unit.
AccessHealth uses telemedicine to boost mental health visits by 10% during COVID-19

Most Read

OIG report: VA facing barriers to fully implementing HIE methods
VHA launches analytics challenge to predict COVID-19 outcomes
How one health system harnessed AI, telehealth to combat coronavirus
Dubai Health Authority deploys robots to disinfect facilities
Healthcare organizations turning to wide range of vendors in pandemic
Consortium of NHS trusts signs cloud and VNA deal with Sectra

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Lessons Sweden learned from its COVID-19 response
CIO of the Year Probst talks healthcare challenges
Best practices for medication decision support
ONC to give HIEs a monetary boost; Q2 sees big dip in healthcare M&A activity

More Stories

COVID-19 and the future of care delivery
Brigham and Women's pilots new program to support provider mental health
CIO of the Year Probst talks healthcare challenges
A month after CDC COVID-19 reporting change, some hospitals still have trouble
ICD-10 codes don't accurately capture COVID-19 symptoms, study shows
Interoperability for improved care coordination amid COVID 19
New digital workplace framework launched by NHS SBS could save £75m
Public Health England’s chief executive reflects on lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis