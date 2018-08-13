Challenging the status quo: one health system’s digital transformation journey

In this new podcast hear Dan Trott, Healthcare Field Director, Dell EMC as he speaks with Shane Rodabaugh, Executive Director of IT Infrastructure, Baptist Health, on how Baptist Health is transforming its technology, people and processes to become a digital leader in today’s evolving healthcare landscape.

In this role, Shane serves as the Technology Architecture, Infrastructure, and Systems Engineering strategist. He serves in an executive role for system-wide initiatives and collaborates with senior leadership of Baptist Health to develop a future-oriented infrastructure roadmap in support of strategic plans of Baptist Health aimed at keeping the organization on the forefront of change and growth.

Shane, can you share with us, especially for those healthcare organizations looking to transform IT, what prompted your organization to begin the process and how did you prioritize which things to address first?

The short answer is that healthcare is changing faster than IT. We had been doing things the same way for 20+ years and we needed to flip that on its head. IT had to transform.

Prior to beginning our transformation journey, we were doing what we had always done: We bought servers and storage on demand, little thought was given to any cloud based solutions, inventory control was minimal, cyber program adoption was not realized at all levels, patching was not enforced and the way we were leveraging our IT personnel was inefficient at best.

