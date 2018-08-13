By: 

James Norman form DellEMC talks to himss tv
How the NHS modernization is opening new pathways for IT
Realizing the next era of human-machine partnerships in healthcare
Improving Outcomes through Precision Medicine
The genome is out of the bottle: Embrace the possibilities
Once patients are routinely provided with genomic analysis, who owns and who profits from this data?

Digital Healthcare Is Inseparable from HIT Transformation
Preparing for Human-Machine Partnerships in Healthcare
Ultra-Rapid Next-Generation Sequencing Diagnostics

Challenging the status quo: one health system’s digital transformation journey

Hear this PODCAST on how Kentucky’s largest non-for-profit health system is reshaping its technology, people and processes to become a digital leader in today’s evolving healthcare landscape.
August 13, 2018
09:43 AM
In this new podcast hear Dan Trott, Healthcare Field Director, Dell EMC as he speaks with Shane Rodabaugh, Executive Director of IT Infrastructure, Baptist Health, on how Baptist Health is transforming its technology, people and processes to become a digital leader in today’s evolving healthcare landscape.

In this role, Shane serves as the Technology Architecture, Infrastructure, and Systems Engineering strategist. He serves in an executive role for system-wide initiatives and collaborates with senior leadership of Baptist Health to develop a future-oriented infrastructure roadmap in support of strategic plans of Baptist Health aimed at keeping the organization on the forefront of change and growth.

Shane, can you share with us, especially for those healthcare organizations looking to transform IT, what prompted your organization to begin the process and how did you prioritize which things to address first?

The short answer is that healthcare is changing faster than IT.  We had been doing things the same way for 20+ years and we needed to flip that on its head. IT had to transform.

Prior to beginning our transformation journey, we were doing what we had always done: We bought servers and storage on demand, little thought was given to any cloud based solutions, inventory control was minimal, cyber program adoption was not realized at all levels, patching was not enforced and the way we were leveraging our IT personnel was inefficient at best. 

We urge you to click on the podcast link for more in depth conversation on how Baptist Health challenged the status quo in their digital transformation journey.

Artificial Intelligence
