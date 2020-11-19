Global Edition
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Cerner says new video visit platform will help rural health systems

The platform will be made available to the EHR giant's CommunityWorks clients at no cost through the end of 2021.
By Kat Jercich
November 19, 2020
02:29 PM
The Cerner logo

Cerner announced this week that it would be offering a new video care platform to its CommunityWorks clients at no cost through the end of next year.

The platform is aimed at addressing the healthcare needs of those living in rural areas. Cerner says its customers' patients can receive care using their modality of choice via the new program, which it's calling Video Visit. 

"Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen a significantly increased desire from both consumers and healthcare providers for virtual health solutions and rapid innovation and adoption of existing products," said Mitchell Clark, president of Cerner CommunityWorks, in a statement.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

WHY IT MATTERS

Cerner's cloud-based CommunityWorks EHR is designed for community and critical access hospitals.

The Video Visit program is part of its suite of tools enabling organizations to provide interactive communications between consumers and clinicians from any location, according to Cerner.

The free trial will be in place through the end of 2021, the vendor says, with expedited implementation "taking place in days, not weeks or months."

In the past, Cerner has offered virtual care through its collaboration with Amwell. But Cerner representatives say the new Video Visit offering is a Cerner-native solution.

THE LARGER TREND

In response to the pandemic, multiple EHR companies have partnered with telehealth vendors or developed their own offerings.

At the beginning of May, Cerner competitor Epic Systems tapped Twilio to provide the video communication-backend for the EHR company's new telehealth platform.

One month later, athenahealth announced the launch of its EHR-embedded telehealth tool in response to rising demand from patients for virtual care.

ON THE RECORD

"This trial program delivers a comprehensive, integrated experience that empowers consumers to be active participants in their health and care," said Clark. "I look forward to helping our clients provide another way to adapt to, and overcome, challenges presented by this pandemic in order to provide the best care and experience for their patient."

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

 

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Patient Engagement, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center building with sign

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

At Zuckerberg San Francisco General, text message system keeps nurses off the phones

By
Bill Siwicki
November 19, 2020
Person on computer in telehealth consultation

AMA passes pro-telehealth resolution

By
Kat Jercich
November 19, 2020
An abundance of unstructured patient data remains disconnected from the electronic patient record (EPR), leaving clinicians with an incomplete view. By integrating the right content services platform with the EPR, healthcare organisations can complete the patient picture.

The EPR alone is not enough to satisfy patient information needs, says software firm

November 19, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center building with sign

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
At Zuckerberg San Francisco General, text message system keeps nurses off the phones

Most Read

Digital engagement and transformation of healthcare in Singapore
Mayo Clinic: AI and ML are 'complementary' to clinicians' skills, not a replacement
Telehealth boosts continuity of care, patient-provider relationships at Ellis Medicine
Pandemic-era burnout: One consumer’s tiring, tech-enabled journey to find memory care for a parent
Hidden in plain sight: Clinicians may not spot EHR cancer risk info
German hospitals to get €3 billion funding boost for digitalisation

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Interoperability
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Pandia Health CEO and co-founder Dr. Sophia Yen
Why telemedicine is a good fit for patients who need birth control
Sponsored by
Leaders from Verizon, VA, Microsoft and Medivis
5G technology improves quality, safety of surgical care
Nala CEO Othman Abahussein
COVID-19 accelerating user adoption of digital tools in KSA
Katya Hancock, StartUp Health's Investor Network director
COVID-19 drives digital health forward, but this is just the start

More Stories

Christopher Krebs testifying
Trump fires CISA Director Christopher Krebs by tweet
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania

Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania

Telehealth ICU tech helps Geisinger quickly expand capacity and enhance care
Good Things Foundation, NHS, SDOH

Credit: Good Things Foundation

Report calls for ‘digital health hubs’ to tackle health inequalities in England
COVID-19, NHS, digital innovation, vaccine
Digital innovation and learning during COVID-19
CVS pharmacy
CVS Pharmacy allows contactless payments with Venmo QR codes and PayPal
Katya Hancock, StartUp Health's Investor Network director
COVID-19 drives digital health forward, but this is just the start
Person in white coat, frustrated in front of computer
Most clinicians can't access telehealth directly from EHRs
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Fauci touts importance of data sharing amidst COVID-19 vaccine news