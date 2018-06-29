Cerner to pay $4.5 million to settle class-action overtime suit

The lawsuit, litigation for which had lasted for more than three years, alleged that the EHR developer had misclassified certain employees to keep from paying them overtime.
By Mike Miliard
June 29, 2018
03:04 PM
Share
Cerner settles class-action lawsuit

Cerner will pay $4.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit that had spent three years in court, after employees charged that it had improperly avoided paying overtime wages.

U.S. District Judge Fernando J. Gaitan, Jr., of the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri, approved the settlement – which Cerner had first agreed to back in April – earlier this month.

Cerner, which denies any wrongdoing but wants to avoid the expense and disruption of ongoing litigation, had asked that the terms of the settlement agreement be kept under seal.

The case, Speer et al v. Cerner Corporation, was first filed back in 2014, alleging that the company was in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act – with plaintiffs Fred Speer and Mike McGuirk saying that Cerner used "an unlawful company-wide payroll processing system," according to the lawsuit.

With that system, "defendant allegedly (1) paid its nonexempt employees’ overtime wages a full pay period late; and (2) systematically miscalculated overtime wages by failing to include all remuneration into nonexempt employees’ regular rate of pay," according to the suit.

"Additionally, plaintiff alleges that defendant unlawfully paid plaintiffs and hundreds of other non-exempt employees using the 'fluctuating workweek' method of pay, even though those individuals were not paid a fixed salary because they received varying amounts of pay to perform other job functions such as on-call work."

Cerner asked that the case be dismissed because: "(1) named plaintiffs had not filed written consents to join the litigation at the time of filing the motion; (2) the statute of limitations bars named plaintiffs’ two-year FLSA claims; (3) the classes plaintiffs seek to certify are overbroad and the policies identified by plaintiffs do not violate the FLSA; (4) the Court should apply a heightened standard of proof rather than the typical lenient standard; and (5) plaintiffs have not demonstrated that other potential class members have an interest in proceeding with a collective action."

Cerner employees are classified into three separate groups, according to the case: salaried exempt; hourly non-exempt and salaried non-exempt. As of February 2015, it employed salary nonexempt employees in more than 120 different business units across 18 states nationwide, with hourly non-exempt employees working in more than 200 business units in 32 states.

Speer and McGuirk worked as service center analysts, salary non-exempt roles, at Cerner's Columbia, Missouri-based ITWorks division.

Epic also faced overtime allegations

This is the second recent major labor law case involving the top two electronic health record vendors. On May 21, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision in Epic Systems Corporation v. Lewis, which asked whether the National Labor Relations Act allowed for collective redress in arbitration situations.

This case also centered around overtime pay and employment status classification: A technical writer at Epic has filed the lawsuit, alleging that it violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and Wisconsin state law by failing to compensate him and other similar employees for overtime.

In its 5-4 decision on Epic v. Lewis, the Supreme Court ruled that companies can require labor and wage disputes to be hashed out individually, and not allow workers to collectively bring class action lawsuits against their employers.

 

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

WannaCry and Petya 1 year later
Top Story
WannaCry, Petya 1 year later: The good, the bad and the ugly

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks to pay $155 million to settle suit alleging it faked meaningful use certification
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Telehealth
Privacy & Security

Video

making cybersecurity a priority for healthcare from the c-suite
C-suite tips for making healthcare cybersecurity a priority
Lee Kim of HIMSS Analytics talks about cybersecurity with HIMSS TV
To be honest, healthcare isn't ready for the next cyberattack
prevent cybersecurity attacks in healthcare
How do you prevent a cybersecurity attack when you can't see it coming?
Kirk Lippold speaks to HIMSS TV about healthcare security leadership
To improve healthcare security, it all starts with leadership

More Stories

Cerner settles class-action lawsuit
Cerner to pay $4.5M to settle class-action lawsuit
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services in Michigan launches Cerner EHR

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Credit: Google Maps

Michigan behavioral health provider goes live on Epic EHR
CMS interoperability requirements
Proposed CMS requirements split industry groups
next-gen health IT consulting to focus on data science

Jeff Geppert, a senior research leader at Battelle, believes next-gen health IT consulting services will focus “on data science and applications that leverage large and connected datasets.”

Next-gen health IT consulting: Moving into post-EHR era
Miami health system partners with Philips on patient monitoring
Miami health system partners with Philips on patient monitoring
VA secretary hearing about EHR, Cerner

Credit: c-span

Cerner EHR project would be top priority, VA Secretary nominee Wilkie says
PillPack acquired by amazon

Credit: Twitter

Amazon acquires virtual pharmacy PillPack
GE healthcare downsizes
GE to spin off its healthcare unit