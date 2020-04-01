Global Edition
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Cerner Millennium EHR deployed in London temporary hospital

Cerner has been tapped by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service to supply its Millennium EHR system for a 4,000-bed temporary hospital in London.
By Nathan Eddy
April 01, 2020
12:04 PM

Cerner has been tapped by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service to supply its Millennium EHR system for a 4,000-bed temporary hospital in London.

WHY IT MATTERS

The so-called Nightingale Hospital will be set up within the 100-acre ExCel convention center in the country’s capital, where Cerner will install its system. It will allow access and record relevant information for COVID-19 patients.

Staff at the Nightingale Hospital will be able to request tests and access results electronically through an extension of Cerner’s Millennium domain, which is already in use at Barts Health NHS Trust. It is already connected with the network of pathology-services providers in East London.

Seamless sharing of patient information between Barts Health and the local primary and community care providers will be made possible thanks to London-wide connectivity. That connectivity is enabled by Cerner’s Health Information Exchange, which is already established between the health system’s five hospitals and providers.

The system will also allow EHR information to be shared across London’s other acute Trusts through the OneLondon Local Health and Care Record Exemplar. The Millennium platform is currently utilized by more than 144,000 health and care professionals across 24 NHS Trusts, according to Cerner.

After the first reported cases, Cerner developed and pushed a COVID-19 update to Millennium to help health systems actively manage the ongoing threat of the virus in communities.

Furthermore, the company has taken steps to enhance and introduce new technology offerings and join with other companies to offer virtual health solutions.

THE LARGER TREND

The coronavirus pandemic has pulled into sharp focus the strengths and weaknesses of EHRs. One of the central problems to surface is the fact that the systems are large, slow monoliths that don’t quickly adapt to new, emergent demands on their design and workflow.

However, there are also voices out there who acknowledge that, despite the many challenges facing better integration of EHRs into networks of healthcare organizations and professionals, they can be of great help during a health crisis. And most EHR vendors have been making changes to their products to better serve their customers during the pandemic.

Cerner's chief competitor, Epic, recently launched a new app designed for temporary and nontraditional care settings during the coronavirus crisis.

In an article contributed this past week, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel offered some technology best practices for temporary hospital deployments.

ON THE RECORD

"Working closely together, NHS and Cerner teams have managed to get this new facility created within the system in just a matter of days," said Distie Profit, managing director of Cerner UK, in a statement.

"Today, the NHS’ goal is to keep as many people as safe as possible throughout this pandemic and to be able to look after those who are most vulnerable and have been affected by the virus – our goal is to provide them with the tools and the support that will help them get there."

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Workflow, Workforce

More regional news

This ONC map shows the locations of ongoing Interoperability Proving Ground projects focused on COVID-19 response.

ONC, HIMSS put focus on collaborative COVID-19 response

By
Mike Miliard
April 01, 2020
Northwell, UCSF, UNC using chatbot and related tech to manage COVID-19 patients

Examples of the chatbot technology in action at UCSF Health and Northwell Health.

Northwell, UCSF, UNC using chatbot and related tech to manage COVID-19 patients

By
Bill Siwicki
April 01, 2020

Free telehealth services launched in the UAE

By
Rachel McArthur
April 01, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

Northwell, UCSF, UNC using chatbot and related tech to manage COVID-19 patients

Examples of the chatbot technology in action at UCSF Health and Northwell Health.
Northwell, UCSF, UNC using chatbot and related tech to manage COVID-19 patients

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Privacy & Security
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Video

Breaking down barriers to care traced to social determinants of health
The vast promise – and major challenges – of healthcare AI
How tech is guiding coronavirus response worldwide
Population health: How tech can assist at-risk patients

More Stories

COVID-19's effect on health and care: Is this a portent of the 'new normal'?

Credit: Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Digital data opt-out scheme in England put on hold amid COVID-19 pandemic
Striking a balance between medical device security and innovation
AMA offers new tools to help doctors navigate COVID-19
A guide to telehealth vendors in the age of COVID-19
A guide to telehealth vendors in the age of COVID-19
White House asks all hospitals to report data on COVID-19 testing
VA COVID-19 response plan stresses telehealth, virtual care services

The HIMSS Webinar, 'Italy and Germany facing COVID-19', hosted by Charles Alessi, HIMSS, had two CIOs from private hospital chains in Italy and Germany.

COVID-19: 'A continuously evolving process that requires adapting by the hour'