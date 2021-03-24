Global Edition
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Cerner makes moves into the life insurance game

The vendor announced that it was collaborating with New York Life to facilitate and simplify EHR retrieval.
By Kat Jercich
March 24, 2021
01:09 PM
The Cerner logo

Photo: HIMSS Media

Electronic health record vendor Cerner announced on Wednesday that it was collaborating with New York Life to provide secure access to EHRs.

The partnership represents a move into the life insurance industry from Cerner, aimed at accelerating underwriting decisions and simplifying the application process. 

"We’re focused on helping life insurance companies return underwriting decisions quickly and accurately with near-real time digital record delivery from across the country," said Art Glasgow, senior vice president of strategic growth at Cerner, in a statement.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

The collaboration aims to support New York Life in accessing hospitals' EHRs in near-real time, with patient consent, according to the companies.

Another goal is to make it easier for individuals to apply for life insurance, while also easing the administrative burden on healthcare providers.  

"These efforts are an important part of New York Life’s ongoing drive to leverage digital health data to accelerate life insurance underwriting," said Alex Cook, head of strategic capabilities at New York Life.   

"With the support of these innovations, New York Life has reduced application processing time and streamlined the process for consumers to meet their life insurance coverage needs," Cook added.  

New York Life is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States, based on 2020 revenue and as reported by Forbes

"Reducing friction in the life insurance application process has proven to be incredibly relevant in today’s virtual world and tremendously beneficial to consumers," said Cook.  

THE LARGER TREND  

Other EHR companies have partnered with life insurance companies to try and streamline the application process as well. Back in 2012, experts noted that EHRs could help facilitate transactions with such companies in response to frequent claim requests.  

In 2019, Allscripts subsidiary Veradigm announced a partnership to work with MIB, which provides data-driven risk management services for the life insurance industry.  

ON THE RECORD  

"Our collaboration with New York Life helps create a faster, more efficient process that improves the experience for both life insurance applicants and insurers," said Glasgow.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Population Health, Workflow

More regional news

Vivek Murthy in a mask

Photo by Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images

Senate confirms Murthy, Levine as Surgeon General and Assistant HHS Secretary

By
Kat Jercich
March 24, 2021
Doctor on the phone Photo by SDI Productions/Getty Images

Photo by SDI Productions/Getty Images

AHIP, others applaud House bill focused on audio-only telehealth for Medicare Advantage

By
Jeff Lagasse
March 24, 2021
UAE, UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership

Credit: Mubadala

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala contributes £800m towards UK life sciences

By
Ahmed El Sherif
March 24, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Christ Health Center telehealth

Christ Health Center's Woodlawn facility. (Credit: Christ Health Center)

Healthcare Everywhere, Every Day
Christ Health Center keeps schools open with telehealth

Most Read

U.S. lawmakers reintroduce House bill safeguarding access to telehealth
Interoperability progress, but still 'much to be desired,' says KLAS-CHIME report
Shore Quality Partners earns millions in Medicare ACO bonuses with pop health platform
Luma Health launches new tools to expedite COVID-19 vaccine programs
Women, critical care physicians report highest level of burnout
For next steps on telehealth, look to the states

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Interoperability
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Red Hat's Healthcare Market Leader Atif Chaughtai
Using AI to improve clinical reasoning
LifeBridge Health CIO Tressa Springmann
CIO Spotlight: Tressa Springmann of LifeBridge Health
Gerry Blass, CEO of ComplyAssistant
Examining the Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices Law
Sponsored by
Greg Benton and Craig Schlusberg, ERP practice leaders at The Chartis Group
Keys to avoiding ERP implementation pitfalls

More Stories

A drone in the sky against a moon

"Drone and Moon" by Don McCullough is licensed under CC BY 2.0

University of Cincinnati researchers invent new telehealth drone
Health First Central Florida AI analytics

Health First's Heart Center in Central Florida. (Credit: Health First)

Health First streamlines discharge with AI-powered analytics
Emergency care

Credit: Photo by Cristian Casanelles/ Getty Images

Study highlights prevalence of poor technology in emergency care
Person being vaccinated.

(Credit: Gustavo Fring/Pexels)

Majority of respondents anticipate receiving vaccine in...
European Commision, EU4Health

Credit: Shutterstock 

European Commission proposes EU4Health programme in response to COVID-19
Gerry Blass, CEO of ComplyAssistant
Examining the Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices Law
A sign for the Department of Veterans Affairs

"Department of Veterans Affairs Motto" by JeffOnWire is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

VA to undertake strategic review of EHR modernization program
Henk van Houten Royal Philips AI

Henk van Houten, chief technology officer at Royal Philips. (Credit: Royal Philips)

How does bias affect healthcare AI, and what can be done about it?