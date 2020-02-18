Cerner, Intermountain extend technology partnership

Cerner and its longtime client Intermountain Healthcare have announced a multiyear expansion of their technology partnership, and say they'll continue to innovate ways to boost quality, safety, and patient and provider experience.

Intermountain has deployed an array of Cerner products across its two-dozen hospitals and 210 clinics to drive better outcomes and control costs. In a blog post, Cerner says the expansion will enable it to "continue to increase the speed of innovation and help effectively address business and patient needs today and in the future."

Intermountain, meanwhile, will continue to work closely with Cerner to guide new developments that work optimally for its providers, system operators and patients, it said.

THE LARGER TREND

Intermountain, which has earned a reputation over the years as a forward-looking IT leader, first signed on with Cerner in 2013 in what was called a "landmark deal," and since then has built out its deployment across its network of hospitals and clinics, with a focus on open architecture and agile implementation.

"We've been able to build all that in," said Intermountain CIO Marc Probst at the time. "Now the physicians are going to have a much bigger hand in the changes to the system because they can, the way that this has been built."

In recognition of the innovations he's been able to realize with Cerner in the years since, Probst was named HIMSS-CHIME CIO of the Year this past month, and will be recognized in March at HIMSS20 in Orlando.

The Intermountain extension is some good client news for Cerner, which saw one of its biggest and longest-standing customers, AdventHealth, decide this past week to migrate to rival Epic.

ON THE RECORD

"The partnership between Cerner and Intermountain has never been stronger," said Probst in a statement. "We continue to diligently work toward the goals we set out to accomplish together and have a renewed sense of pride about this relationship and where we are headed. We have the incredible opportunity – and ultimately the responsibility – to improve the lives of caregivers and patients in the communities we serve and be a model of care delivery for health systems around the world, of which Cerner is instrumental in achieving."

"Our renewed commitment with Intermountain is a result of what we can achieve when we put our minds together and focus on what's really important, improving patients' health and clinicians' ability to provide potentially lifesaving care," added Cerner CEO Brent Shafer. "We are focused on supporting our clients with the resources they need to succeed, and as one of the most robust users of our technology, Intermountain is an outstanding example of the advancements a relationship like this can bring."

