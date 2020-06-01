Cerner hires new CTO, Jerome Labat

Cerner Corporation has named Jerome Labat as its new chief technology officer. A longtime IT veteran with more than 30 years of experience in product development, Labat will lead Cerner's efforts to accelerate new cloud-platform innovation.

Labat has deep experience with cloud and software-as-a-service. Most recently, he served as CTO at Micro Focus International, a British pure play enterprise software and information technology business. Before that, he served as CTO for HPE Software, leading its cloud-automation business. Prior to that, Labat spent 20 years at Oracle, where he led infrastructure-automation and development operation.

Among his goals at Cerner is to build out its cloud capabilities while integrating cognitive computing capabilities, according to the company.

Labat earned an MBA in international business administration from the Institut Supérieur de Gestion and a DEUG in economics from Université Paris X Nanterre, France.

In the U.S., he is owner of six software patents. Cerner, which has 500 patents of its own, says it hopes to capitalize on his technology leadership as he helps develop new cloud-based tools aimed at improving client, clinician and consumer experiences.

"The span of my entire career has prepared me for this role – from building software and clients’ implementations to taking products to the cloud," said Labat in a statement.

"I now have the opportunity to help shape tomorrow’s health care which is something I’m passionate about. Every Cerner associate I’ve met so far has shown they’re working to make a difference in health care and is a true advocate for the company’s mission. I look forward to combining the team’s incredible capabilities and knowledge with my experiences to meaningfully shape tomorrow’s healthcare."

"Jerome’s deep technology expertise, global management experience and technical depth makes him an excellent fit for Cerner," added Brent Shafer, chairman and CEO of Cerner. "His background directly aligns with key priorities including delivering Cerner’s next-generation cognitive platform and accelerating the speed of Cerner’s technological innovations that meaningfully benefit our clients around the globe."

