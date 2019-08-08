Cerner, Duke create Learning Health Network to automate data for research

The new network, beginning with a pilot focused on cardiovascular disease, aims to help researchers in life sciences, pharmaceuticals and healthcare have easier access to aggregated data.
By Mike Miliard
August 08, 2019
12:15 PM

Cerner, in collaboration with Duke Clinical Research Institute, will launch the Cerner Learning Health Network, which aims to automate data collection from multiple sources, including electronic health records.

WHY IT MATTERS
Cerner and Duke say the initiative will enable clinicians to more easily and efficiently gain health insights and guide care. In addition, it aims to give medical researchers faster and easier access to data that can help them innovate new approaches to health.

The pilot of Cerner Learning Health Networks seeks to improve clinical research registries. DCRI's Learning Registry will make use of Cerner technology to explore and assess proven therapies for chronic cardiovascular disease.

It will analyze de-identified patient data from the University of Missouri Health Care and Ascension Seton, in partnership with Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin, with the goal of finding the most effective treatment options, officials say.

The hope is for  Cerner Learning Health Network to have significant applications in life sciences, pharmaceuticals and healthcare at large, automating and streamlining health data for clinical research.

Cerner says its clients will be able to use its HealtheDataLab – which builds upon its HealtheIntent population health technology – with the network to aggregate de-identified patient data from both Cerner and non-Cerner EHRs.

Researchers can use HealtheDataLab to take de-identified patient data, transform the data sets into research-ready formats and build complex models and algorithms to give providers more information for care decisions and enable more effective and cost-efficient treatments.

THE LARGER TREND
The value proposition of research networks such as this one is obvious, and providers such as Boston Children's have taken advantage of similar efforts to enable easier access to potentially transformative data.

For its part, Cerner continues to build out its offerings for healthcare clients and life sciences researchers alike. It recently announced a new partnership with AWS to expand its cloud infrastructure, for instance. And we've shown how the cloud is enabling big innovation for pharma, life sciences and other healthcare researchers.

ON THE RECORD
"Current models for clinical research and registries that rely on mostly manual chart abstraction are too expensive, too slow and too small to continue," explained Dr. Ann Marie Navar, principal investigator and cardiovascular prevention researcher, the DCRI. "We have to figure out better ways to leverage existing electronic resources to transform how we do clinical research."

"The EHR is an obvious starting point and HealtheIntent has all the right ingredients," she added. "It incorporates data from multiple EHRs, can link to national mortality and claims databases and helps us to harness the power and information security of cloud computing."

"Collaborating with the DCRI on the Learning Registry to pilot the Cerner Learning Health Network is an exciting step forward in improving the health of those living with chronic cardiovascular disease," said Art Glasgow, senior vice president, Strategic Growth at Cerner. "We have an opportunity to use clinical research and data-driven insights to develop an intelligent network of health systems that can truly improve health experiences and outcomes for patients."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Analytics, Clinical, Data Warehousing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Pharmacy
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
Cerner, Duke create Learning Health Network to automate data for research

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Analytics
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Using machine learning to improve care
Preparing for emerging tech in healthcare
Using technology to enable rather than frustrate physicians
How genomic testing can transform patient care

More Stories

Hospital trusts will use part of the funding towards tech projects such as developing integrated digital health services.

Boris Johnson announces £1.8bn cash boost to upgrade NHS facilities and equipment
NHS trusts, research institutes and charities join UK Health Data Research Alliance

Credit: SNUH

South Korea’s SNUH extends partnership with Syapse to expand access to precision medicine
Using advanced printing and computing technologies to drive patient engagement
CVSHealth uses analytics to expand diabetes program, launch hypertension model
Health information exchange helps medical group find success with value-based care

Holston Medical Group.

Health information exchange helps medical group find success with value-based care
EHNAC launches new advisory business for privacy & security compliance
EHNAC launches new advisory business for privacy & security compliance
Using technology to enable rather than frustrate physicians