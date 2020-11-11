Global Edition
Patient Engagement

Cerner to collaborate with Well Health, offer users automated messaging

Healthcare organizations can use the new automation features to send flu shot reminders, reschedule appointments, prompt patients to set up medical transportation and more.
By Kat Jercich
November 11, 2020
09:05 AM
The Cerner logo

Cerner on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Well Health to simplify clinicians' engagement with patients through automated and intelligent conversation. 

According to the electronic health record giant, organizations can use the new automation features through Cerner's HealtheLife patient portal to deliver critical health information, send flu shot reminders, reschedule appointments, schedule virtual visits and prompt patients to set up necessary medical transportation.

"While healthcare is probably the most important industry in our country, it's generally been one of the worst in terms of customer service," Guillaume de Zwirek, founder and CEO of Well Health, told Healthcare IT News. "That's backward, especially as patients expect more retail-like experiences."

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Well Health's two-way digital tool enables secure, multilingual conversations between patients and providers through texting, email, telephone or live chat.

"Healthcare should be first in customer service. That means allowing patients to securely communicate with their doctor the way they communicate with their family and friends," de Zwirek continued.

WHY IT MATTERS

Organizations will be able to contract for capabilities "out of the gate," said David Bradshaw, senior vice president of customer and employer solutions at Cerner. "We think this technology could be in the hands of millions when it’s all rolled out," he said.

The communications integration will happen from customers' native texting experience and any communication that needs to be escalated into a secure chat – such as private information – will be web browser-based. 

In other words, "patients will not need to download an app to benefit from these new features," said Bradshaw.

He noted that the new features allow clinicians to leverage automated responses, include other members of the care team, and draw attention when an issue is escalating – hopefully allowing them to streamline their workflow.

"Their workflow may change, but we believe the impact to the way they care for their patients is significant. Instead of calling and playing phone tag, we envision a world where they leverage this platform to communicate more effectively and timely with their patients," Bradshaw explained.

"For a provider’s staff, Well Health is designed to unify and automate disjointed communications across the organization, helping to reduce unnecessary stress and limiting potential errors," said de Zwirek in a statement.

THE LARGER TREND

Individual health systems have reported a decrease in no-show rates after using Well Health's text-based tool.

In 2018, Healthcare IT News Features Editor Bill Siwicki reported that California-based Riverside Medical Clinic decided to expand to more than 85 practices across seven locations after just two weeks of its pilot program at three practices. 

"The problem we were trying to resolve was getting a hold of our patients in an expedient manner without having to do redundant work," said Diego Galvez-Ramirez, director of patient support services at Riverside Medical Clinic.

And in 2019, Siwicki reported, Eisenhower Health, also in California, decreased its no-show rate from 8% to 2.3% for patients using Well Health technology. 

ON THE RECORD

"Cerner is committed to making it easier for providers to create the engaging, comprehensive health care experiences that patients expect and deserve,” said Bradshaw in a statement. 

"By bringing patient data from different systems and streamlining in one unified view, we are strengthening our clients’ ability to build meaningful relationships with patients through a convenient, digital experience that has become a part of everyday life," he continued.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Clinical, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Patient Engagement, Workflow

More regional news

Mayo Clinic building

Mayo Clinic sued over breach of patient health records

By
Kat Jercich
November 11, 2020
COPE Community Services, Tucson, Arizona

COPE Community Services in Tucson, Arizona.

Weaving Zoom into workflow and updating EHR saves clinic during COVID-19

By
Bill Siwicki
November 11, 2020
Dubai’s TVM Capital Healthcare, GE Healthcare

Credit: TVM Capital Healthcare

Dubai’s TVM Capital Healthcare joins forces with GE Healthcare to support emerging markets

By
Rachel McArthur
November 11, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

COPE Community Services, Tucson, Arizona

COPE Community Services in Tucson, Arizona.
Weaving Zoom into workflow and updating EHR saves clinic during COVID-19

Most Read

Hyland acquires content services platform Alfresco
Healthcare experts call for action on climate change and inequality
Daman and Microsoft release COVID-19 'health bot' across UAE
Dubai Health Authority first authority in UAE to integrate UpToDate CDS resource
Technologies and strategies to maintain productivity during telehealth transition
Kaiser Permanente launches 'virtual-first' health plan in Washington

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Dr. Joe Kvedar
Designing telehealth for seniors means designing for all
OrthoIndy Hospital
Mobile AI assistant eliminates physicians' after-hours charting
AccessOne CEO Mark Spinner
As patients become payers, exceptional consumer experience is critical
Matrix Medical Network chief clinical officer Laura Jonsson
How telehealth helps prevent burnout among nurses

More Stories

person holding an insurance card.
Billing Medicare and Private Payers for Telehealth Visits: What to Expect Post-Public Health Emergency
A person with a stethoscope consults with a patient
Rapid innovation depends on patient codesign
OrthoIndy Hospital
Mobile AI assistant eliminates physicians' after-hours charting
A keyboard in the foreground with a stethoscope and person's hands in the background
KLAS: Providers mostly satisfied with their patient intake IT vendors – with one exception
Upstate Medical University Syracuse New York

Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York.

Upstate Medical University decreases no-shows by 59% with telehealth, which patients love
AccessOne CEO Mark Spinner
As patients become payers, exceptional consumer experience is critical
Joe Biden (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)
What now for Joe Biden's presidency and healthcare?
Tampa General Hospital building complex
Tampa General Hospital launches new VC fund to drive tech advancements