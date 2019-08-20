Atrium Health’s flagship hospital sees the cloud-based clinical communications platform enabling reduced length of stay, reduced readmission rates and faster delivery of critical care to patients.

Carolinas Medical Center deploys smartphone-based communications tech for caregivers

By Bill Siwicki
August 20, 2019
11:11 AM
Carolinas Medical Center deploys smartphone-based communications tech for caregivers

800-bed Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

800-bed Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, Atrium Health’s flagship hospital and largest facility, has implemented a clinical communication platform.

WHY IT MATTERS

The platform is from healthcare communications technology vendor Halo.

The vendor said the platform was developed by clinicians for clinicians. Halo, the vendor described, provides real-time communication and integration with clinical applications on one unified platform for smartphones.

"Our nurses feel they are more efficient and that this has been a real game-changer for them."

Becky Fox, RN, Atrium Health

More effective clinical communication leads to reduced length of stay, reduced readmission rates and faster delivery of critical care to patients, Halo contended.

The cloud-based clinical communications platform is deployed through personal and shared smartphones and unifies secure messaging, on-call scheduling, VoIP and mobilization of critical alerts on a single platform. Halo is designed to enable Carolinas Medical Center caregivers to communicate with one another across roles, departments, multiple facilities and the community.

THE LARGER TREND

In addition to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, Halo also has recently implemented the platform at Levine Children’s Hospital and Carolinas Medical Center Mercy, bringing the total number of Halo users at Atrium Health to more than 28,000.

The provider has deployed the clinical communications platform across 10 of Atrium Health’s hospitals along with the supporting ambulatory locations.

ON THE RECORD

“I’m excited because this is just the beginning in how we will use technology to improve the way we deliver patient care,” said Becky Fox, RN, chief nursing informatics officer at Atrium Health. “Our goal is to partner with organizations that improve the communication process for our clinicians – allowing them to connect quicker to the right clinician, at the right time. Halo is helping us do that. Our nurses feel they are more efficient and that this has been a real game-changer for them.”

"By investing in advanced clinical communication technologies, Atrium Health continues to show its commitment to enhancing the care patients receive and improving teammate satisfaction."

Dr. Jose Barreau, Halo

“Halo was created to reduce clinician burnout and delays to patient care,” explained Dr. Jose Barreau, founder and CEO of Halo. “By investing in advanced clinical communication technologies, Atrium Health continues to show its commitment to enhancing the care patients receive and improving teammate satisfaction.”

Atrium Health, previously Carolinas HealthCare System, provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness programs throughout the Southeast region. Its diverse network of care locations includes academic medical centers, hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, physician practices, surgical and rehabilitation centers, home health agencies, nursing homes and behavioral health centers, as well as hospice and palliative care services.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Mobile, Mobility, Workforce
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Mobile clinical communications saves Valley Medical Center tens of millions of dollars

UW Medicine Valley Medical Center.

Top Story
Mobile clinical communications saves Valley Medical Center tens of millions of dollars

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Tech stack flip: Adding technology onto care delivery
Clinician engagement key to accountable care success
Conversa using chatbots to engage patients, providers on their terms
Teladoc taking virtual-first approach to healthcare

More Stories

Interoperability: Health data-sharing is lacking inside and outside of hospitals, survey says
Interoperability: Health data-sharing is lacking inside and outside of hospitals, survey says
The emerging technology has the potential to reach a larger audience in the healthcare space, but industry players warn of privacy gaps.
Voice techonology's next privacy frontier beyond HIPAA
Clinician engagement key to accountable care success

Credit: Jehangir Hospital

India’s JCDC to join Clinerion’s global network of partner hospitals
Ransomware and medical devices: How behavior analytics can protect patients
Ransomware and medical devices: How behavior analytics can protect patients
VA unveils new app to connect veterans with care, help with data sharing
Critical security tips for provider CIOs using public clouds
Critical security tips for provider CIOs using public clouds
Conversa using chatbots to engage patients, providers on their terms