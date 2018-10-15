CarePort teams with Change Healthcare to boost clinical decision support

Change Healthcare has announced that CarePort Health, a leader in discharge planning and utilization review, has become the first provider partner to fully integrate the Change Healthcare InterQual Connect and InterQual AutoReview products into its Care Management application and into the workflow of its users.

With this functionality, CarePort customers can now receive automated medical reviews sent straight to their Care Management workflow, thereby reducing administrative burden and allowing more time for managing patient care, the companies said.

WHY IT MATTERS

CarePort was acquired by Allscripts in 2016. InterQual AutoReview is a SaaS, Robotic Process Automation application that automates the InterQual medical review by extracting clinical data directly from leading electronic health records. The completed review is then transmitted directly to InterQual Connect’s Medical Review Service, integrated within the CarePort Care Management system.

The result is that users of CarePort Care Management gain automated, evidence-based clinical decision support within their workflow, helping ensure that patients receive the most appropriate care while freeing clinicians from the burden of manual medical reviews.

Along with enabling InterQual AutoReview, InterQual Connect Medical Review Service provides CarePort customers with a new InterQual user interface, plus additional value by ensuring that they have access to the most current clinical criteria -- available as soon as they are published to the cloud -- as well as custom policies published by connected payers.

THE BIGGER TREND

Tech vendors and, in some cases health systems themselves, are working to deliver clinicians better tools for decision making and reduce administrative burden. From Penn Medicine re-tuning its EHR with its Penn Medicine Nudge Unit to Tampa General tapping analytics for clinical best practices, as the broader healthcare market is accelerating beyond the EHR, according to a new HIMSS Analytics state of the HIT industry report.

THEIR TAKE

Lissy Hu, CarePort CEO and founder added: “With this integration, CarePort customers are now able to create automated medical reviews and add them to their Care Management workflow, reducing administrative burden and increasing quality patient care.”

