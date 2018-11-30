Care coordination tech reduces readmissions, length of stay at Penn Medicine

Eighty percent of users say the technology saves them time, and three out of four believe it has reduced errors.
By Bill Siwicki
November 30, 2018
12:23 PM
Share
Eighty percent of users say the technology saves them time, and three out of four believe it has reduced errors.

Care coordination technology from vendor TrekIT Health, which was initially developed in 2016 at Penn Medicine.

One of the main issues faced by Penn Medicine and the inpatient consult service at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania is accurate, rapid, reliable transfers of information between teams.

THE PROBLEM

Whether sharing information between a team of primary care doctors during the handoff process, communicating with consulting specialties or gathering information across multiple hospitalizations of the same patient, seamless and consistent data sharing is paramount for providing the highest level of care.

While electronic health records have their place in the IT ecosystem, they lack the usability necessary to meet clinicians' needs in these areas, said Dr. Misha Rosenbach, director of the inpatient consult service at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and associate program director of the dermatology residency.

"The interface requires multiple steps to understand a cohesive patient history with lengthy, often difficult-to-read progress notes that do not really fit into the clinical workflow, often adding to duplicative administrative work and taking clinicians away from patient care," he said.

PROPOSAL

Penn Medicine decided to partner with care coordination technology vendor TrekIT Health, which was initially developed in 2016 at Penn as a product called Carelign to reduce clinicians' reliance on paper in clinical workflows and communication.

It has been successfully adopted by almost all inpatient services at Penn Medicine's four urban hospitals. This year, the clinical lead for the project has since co-founded TrekIT Health to commercialize the product as TrekIT.

TrekIT helps in each of the aforementioned settings – knowing where patients are in the hospital, who is seeing them, what the clinicians are thinking, and then communicating all of that information safely, securely and simply among and between various healthcare teams, Rosenbach explained.

It does so in a way that's "easy to read, review and visualize, even while walking around doing rounds in the hospital, or when called to see an acute patient, because you can readily see the important data you need, and read about the active issues on your phone while you are walking to the patient's room," he added.

TrekIT gives providers a collaborative space to put their thoughts together and intuitively pairs them with the chart so they can see the doctor's notes without a lot of "fluff," use copy/paste, use repetitive text, and handle billing/medical-legal documentation, said Rosenbach.

"You get the core information, paired with the most updated labs, paired with the patient location, and you get it in real time, in a way that you can easily digest it and find what you are looking for on a mobile device," he said.

MARKETPLACE

There are a variety of care coordination technologies on the health IT marketplace. Vendors include Cipherhealth, eQHealth, GSI Health, Imprivata, Microsoft, Optum and pMD.

MEETING THE CHALLENGE

TrekIT's platform is integrated into Penn Medicine's Epic system, but it is also available in a browser from any desktop or, more important, from any mobile device. The tool brings real-time vitals, labs and medications, critical elements clinicians need to see.

Because of the technology, physicians now are able to coordinate and collaborate between all members of the clinical team, from doctors to nurses, therapists and others.

"Groups using the technology during clinical rounds access real-time data about their patients 50 percent more often than teams that don't, but spend 25 percent less time logging into their devices."

Dr. Misha Rosenbach, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

"Our group is a primary consulting service, so our role is to see hospitalized patients and add our thoughts on our organ-system and how it impacts their hospitalization," Rosenbach explained.

"We are moving toward using TrekIT as our main handoff tool, for example, during service changes, to use this as a way to conveniently convey our team's thoughts and active treatment plan/issue management on our consult service from one team to another," he added.

Click on page 2 below to read how Penn Medicine reduced readmissions and risk-adjusted length of stay, and more.

 

Topics: 
Clinical, Mobile, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Artificial intelligence
Top Story
The wild and wonderful world of AI stock art

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Quality and Safety
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust CIO Adrian Byrne
EPR development: One unique journey
Hal Wolf, HIMSS President and CEO
Digital healthcare best practices need to be shared across borders
Dr. Manish Kohli, HIMSS Enterprise Board Chair
Digital technology helps keep focus on patients
Ali Slimani, Cerner's general manager of strategic partnerships for Middle East sales
Transforming healthcare in Saudi Arabia

More Stories

L-R: Leanne Bradford, Nurse Unit Manager, and Kelly Duff, Clinical Nurse Educator and Change Manager at Calvary Mater Newcastle Hospital. Photo via eHealth NSW’s Twitter page.

NSW’s hospitals enroute to state-wide Electronic Record for Intensive Care (eRIC) implementation
13 NHS trusts in England to receive a share of £16m for e-prescribing
data breach
Atrium Health breach exposes data of 2.65M
CMS, ONC plan to reduce EHR burdens
AI voice assistant

Mycrosft's open source Mark II voice assistant will be available next month. 

Open source AI voice assistant takes aim at Amazon and Google
national AI strategy
Time for a national AI strategy?
Machine learning system saves case managers 1,327 hours per year
Machine learning system saves case managers 1,327 hours per year
Premier HIMSS19

Premier CEO Susan DeVore is slated to deliver the Friday morning keynote at HIMSS19 in Orlando during February. 

Premier CEO Susan DeVore to keynote HIMSS19