BlueCross BlueShield Data Innovation Challenge names finalists

The startups will gain access to de-identified claims data to help fine-tune projects aimed at enabling more timely interventions, eliminating barriers to care, improving health system navigation and more.
September 10, 2019
The BlueCross BlueShield Data Innovation Challenge has chosen five finalists to receive access to a limited HIPAA-compliant dataset – enabling them to test hypotheses on proposals to widen access to care, improve patient engagement and boost outcomes.

WHY IT MATTERS
The companies getting access to de-identified data from Blue Cross Blue Shield Association’s Blue Health Intelligence are:

  • Livongo, which plans to leverage the dataset to identify, predict and prioritize members at risk of medication non-adherence. 
  • Pager, which will use BHI’s dataset in combination with its own data sources to find ways that care teams can enhance members’ journeys through their healthcare usage. 
  • Thrive Earlier Detection, which will put the dataset to work for further insights into the health economic impact of earlier cancer detection.
  • Wildflower Health, which aims to use the BHI data, in tandem with its own data, to improve the risk-stratification model of its pregnancy platform, allowing for more appropriate and timely intervention for members. 
  • Workit Health, which will use the data to find more holistic and comprehensive ways to measure the success of addiction treatments to support the identification, prediction, and prioritization of members and providers for real-time interventions.

A winner will be chosen in later this year, and will have six months of wider access to BHI’s of more than 5 billion covered procedures, originating from more than 170 million unique active and inactive Blue Cross and Blue Shield members.

THE LARGER TREND
Blue Health Intelligence and Healthbox announced the Data Innovation Challenge this past April. (Healthbox and Healthcare IT News are both owned by HIMSS.) They sought new tools and technologies to "increase access to care, enhance patient engagement, and improve care delivery and outcomes."

Participants were told to pick from three basic categories: real-time interventions; barriers to care; improvements for navigating the healthcare system.

ON THE RECORD
"Our goal for the BlueCross BlueShield Data Innovation Challenge was to bring forward cutting-edge companies that support our mission to improve the health of America with meaningful and creative solutions – and we were not disappointed, having received over 130 applications," said BCBSA’s Chief Financial Officer Bob Kolodgy in a statement. "The five finalists were selected based on their unique proposals, with each planning to use BHI data to provide patients with better preventative care and improved outcomes."

