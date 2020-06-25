Global Edition
Security in the COVID-19 Era

As blockchain matures, stakeholders should weigh competition vs. partnership

As new distributed ledger platforms have emerged - and the tech has shown promise for the security of COVID-19 contact tracing - so has the potential for data siloing.
By Kat Jercich
June 25, 2020
09:17 AM

Blockchain, heralded as a "game-changer" in many industries, has become a potential way for health systems to store and exchange patient data in a secure format.

But as different consortia and platforms using the distributed ledger technology have emerged, said experts during a HIMSS20 Digital session, so has the potential for information siloing – made increasingly complicated in an era where questions of interoperability are key.

Transactions and trust are the hallmarks of blockchain technology, said Brian Behlendorf, executive director of the blockchain umbrella project Hyperledger, during the panel discussion, Building an Interoperable Blockchain-enabled Ecosystem.

"Healthcare already has many different kinds of trust networks," said Behlendorf. "We'll likely see different blockchain networks for identity, payments, for supply chain traceability. … Being able to conduct transactions across those networks is super essential." 

Behlendorf referred, for example, to transmitting payment for a claim where the claim is tracked on one network and the sending of money is tracked on another: "Both transactions succeed, or they both fail."

"Interoperability is key to understanding the trust dynamics" between multiple networks, he explained 

Heather Flannery, CEO of cybersecurity firm ConsenSys Health, argued that this technology "requires all of us to challenge ourselves to think differently about who is our competition and who are our partners."

"It's important that we don't simply build an additional set of health-data silos," she said. "We must be able to demonstrate the flow of a range of different layers across blockchain architectures, or we may actually be doing harm."

Flannery spoke about the development of standards, acknowledging that "there's a risk that if standards are developed too early, it might quash innovation or slow the process."

There's another perspective, though: "You can look at standardization early as an enabler of innovation," she said. 

"Our thinking is that by participating, along with our direct competitors in the development of standards, sooner than later, we enable all public and private healthcare symptoms to feel comfortable moving forward with blockchain implementations," she said.

"There's a real need to … help 'de-silo' data," said Jim Nasr, CEO of software vendor Acoer. "But also a real need to help visualize the data as real-time as possible, as comprehensively as possible, but also in nontraditional ways."

"But then the very next question is: 'Well, can I trust the data?'" he continued.

As the global response to the coronavirus pandemic throws patient security into sharp relief, panelists pointed out the potential usefulness of blockchain technologies to safeguard data, even as more public-health-tracking measures are implemented.

When it comes to contact tracing, said Maria Palombini, emerging communities and initiatives development director at the IEEE Standards Association, "People are worried: 'Where is this data going, who's going to use it? Who's going to touch it? ...There [are] a lot of concerns there about the tracking and auditing of your data."

Blockchain, she said, "can really contribute towards addressing some of these core privacy and security issues."

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
HIMSS20 Digital Coverage, Interoperability, Privacy & Security

More regional news

MaineHealth ACO execs show how they used predictive analytics to launch an ED project

MaineHealth ACO execs show how they used predictive analytics to reduce ED utilization

By
Bill Siwicki
June 25, 2020

Medical AI solutions company VUNO obtains CE Mark for five of its solutions

By
Dean Koh
June 25, 2020

Clockwise from top left: Google Cloud's Aashima Gupta, NewYork–Presbyterian CIO Daniel Barchi, Mayo Clinic Platform President Dr. John Halamka and Mayo Clinic CIO Cris Ross.

Fighting COVID-19 takes collaboration, including between 'fierce competitors'

By
Kat Jercich
June 24, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

Clockwise from top left: Google Cloud's Aashima Gupta, NewYork–Presbyterian CIO Daniel Barchi, Mayo Clinic Platform President Dr. John Halamka and Mayo Clinic CIO Cris Ross.

Fighting COVID-19 takes collaboration, including between 'fierce competitors'

Most Read

Roundup: Cyber-attacks, COVID-19 test results, care homes and more briefs
Hospitals facing big hurdles to public health data reporting
Dubai Health Authority to resume non-urgent healthcare services
Artificial intelligence holds promise in improving revenue cycle management in healthcare
The cybersecurity framework organizations should follow to keep data safe
IBM launches blockchain network to bolster medical supply chain during COVID-19

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Privacy & Security
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Mobile
Workforce

Video

COVID-19 brings a boom in use of virtual consumer-centric care
How digital tools are helping to staff hospitals amid COVID-19
Ensuring providers' COVID-19 claims won't be denied
Traveling the last mile of the long, bumpy road to interoperability

More Stories

Legacy DNA CEO Roxie Mooney
'Innovation is birthed in chaos': Why startups should be considering a COVID-19 pivot
Screeners, navigators and nudgers: The future of conversational AI in healthcare
Tele-psychiatry helps small provider expand services, treat during pandemic

River Valley Health and Dental Center in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Tele-psychiatry helps small provider expand services, treat during pandemic

Clay County Medical Center

Cerner signs 7 new small hospital customers for CommunityWorks

(TEDx MidAtlantic, Flickr)

Telehealth: ATA president says 'we have a lot more work to do'
Care Home of the Future campaign helps care homes adopt digital services
Ensuring providers' COVID-19 claims won't be denied
Royal Surrey and Ashford and St Peter’s NHS Foundation trusts to implement joint EPR