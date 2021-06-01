Women In Health IT

Free Newsletter
Global Edition
HIMSS21

Blessing Health System's school-based telehealth program is a hit

In a HIMSS21 educational session, the rural health system's virtual health coordinator will walk attendees through how the program works, the technologies used, and the successes achieved.
Bill Siwicki
June 01, 2021

Rose A. Ghattas, RN, virtual health coordinator at Blessing Health System

Photo: Blessing Health System

As rural communities strive to maintain access to quality healthcare, providers increasingly are forced to think outside the box to make sure patients receive the care they need and deserve.

The Bureau of Health Workforce Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) found that 62.93% of primary care health professional shortage areas were located in rural areas, leaving patients and local healthcare providers searching for new solutions to fill the gaps.

Telemedicine in the school

To fight these challenges in its rural Illinois and Missouri community, Blessing Health System initiated the region's first-ever school-based telehealth program.

"School-based telehealth is not only good for the students but also for educators and parents and guardians," said Rose A. Ghattas, RN, virtual health coordinator at Blessing Health System, which based in Quincy, Illinois. "Students can be seen by a practitioner for non-emergent needs that would normally send a student home during the day, forcing them to miss valuable hands-on learning.

"Parents and guardians appreciate the thorough care being provided via the technology and providers already familiar with their children, while not leaving work or packing up younger siblings during the day," she continued. "Educators also want the children to stay in school. This allows that."

In the event a student is receiving behavioral health services in this program, they can rotate their appointment times to not affect the same class each instance while maintaining privacy. Prescriptions and follow-up are done by the practitioners' offices and communicated directly to the parent or guardian.

Common health concerns

"The most common use-cases we experience are behavioral health counseling, dermatological concerns, sore throats and earaches," Ghattas explained. "There are so many more, and we encourage using the program to treat or triage for illness and/or symptoms the student has that do not automatically send them home by school policy.

"There are tools attached to our equipment allowing for a great exam," she added. "A stethoscope, USB-connected otoscope and dermatology camera help the school nurse and practitioner add to the quality of the telehealth visit."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Blessing Health System noticed that students struggle when they miss out on hands-on education. The telehealth program allows students to stay in school as much as possible.

"Educators keep their students in the classroom, uninterrupted by sending students home, catching them up the next day, or gathering assignments to be taken home," Ghattas concluded. "We give the opportunity to the students to get the most out of their day."

Ghattas will offer more detail during her HIMSS21 session, "Piloting a School Telehealth Program in a Rural Community." It's scheduled for August 10, 10:00-11:00 a.m. in Venetian San Polo 3404.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bsiwicki@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
HIMSS21, Telehealth, Women In Health IT

Women In Health ITResource Center

Handshake at business meeting
Taking a Seat on the Board
View More Resources

Stay Informed

Subscribe today to receive our FREE monthly e-newsletter

Featured Contributors

Laura Lovett

Laura Lovett is Managing Editor of MobiHealthNews where she covers the intersection of healthcare and technology. She is also a contributing editor to Women in Healthcare IT at Healthcare IT News. Before coming to MobiHealthNews she worked for Gatehouse Media, where she earned a New England Newspaper Association award. Most recently Lovett won a Umass Medical Media Fellowship.  Lovett was educated at the University of East Anglia, the University of Massachusetts and Oxford University.

Susan Morse

Susan Morse is Managing Editor of Healthcare Finance and Women in Health IT contributor. You can follow her at @susanmorseHFN

Kat Jercich

Kat Jercich is the Senior Editor at Healthcare IT News. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, The Advocate, and others. Previously, she was Vice President and Managing Editor at Rewire.News.

Mallory Hackett

Mallory Hackett is an Associate Editor at MobiHealthNews. She is a graduate of Miami University, where she studied journalism and public health. Before joining the team, she interned at McKnight’s Long-Term Care News and McKnight’s Senior Living. She also worked for the Oxford Observer, the local newspaper in the town where she went to college, as a health reporter.

Bill Siwicki

Bill Siwicki is Features Editor of Healthcare IT News. Bill has 32 years of experience in journalism, with nearly 20 years in healthcare IT and healthcare finance, along with extensive expertise in mobile technology.

Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.