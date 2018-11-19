BlackBerry bolsters its IoT security position with $14B Cylance acquisition

The device maker is betting the company's AI-powered security capabilities will help its enterprise customers, in healthcare and elseware, safeguard their connected devices.
By Benjamin Harris
November 19, 2018
03:23 PM
Share

Venerable device-maker BlackBerry is investing heavily in cybersecurity with its purchase of Cylance for $14 billion. The acquisition comes as the company tries to bolster security for its BlackBerry Spark "Enterprise of Things" platform.

WHY IT MATTERS
Cylance, based in Irving, California, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to apprehend security breaches under a variety of conditions across an entire enterprise. Its technology has proven effective at predicting and preventing known and unknown threats to fixed endpoints, as BlackBerry noted in its acquisition announcement, and its small operating footprint make it ideal for mobile apps.

AI and ML are fast becoming ubiquitous across healthcare, especially within security technologies, as cyber worries continue even as a push is made to open up networks and allow patients better access to their data. Such analytics could be crucial in rethinking security approaches for this a new data management landscape.

Mobile and connected Internet of Things devices are a major part of any healthcare IT network and protecting them is a major necessity as well. As IoT moves into more and more areas of healthcare, choosing a system with robust and proactive security measures will help forestall risks to protected health data and even patient safety.

THE LARGER TREND
BlackBerry understands that as such devices proliferate and IoT systems gain traction across healthcare and , systems with robust and proactive security measures will give organizations added peace of mind and protection against constantly evolving threats. With AI and ML increasingly proving their worth in the healthcare space, organizations will have increased experience with the technology.

ON THE RECORD
"Cylance's leadership in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity will immediately complement our entire portfolio, UEM and QNX in particular," said BlackBerry CEO John Chen, refering to its unified endpoint management tools and the Unix-like operating system it acquired in 2010.

"We are very excited to onboard their team and leverage our newly combined expertise," he added. "We believe adding Cylance's capabilities to our trusted advantages in privacy, secure mobility, and embedded systems will make BlackBerry Spark indispensable to realizing the Enterprise of Things."

Topics: 
Mobile, Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

encryption
Top Story
Should government force tech companies to share encrypted data?

Most Read

Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Decision Support
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Shakira Brown, CEO of SMB Strategic Media
Best practices to sell cybersecurity to the C-suite
Christiana Care Health System CSIO Anahi Santiago.
Robust infosec needs organizational excellence
Sentara Health VP and CISO Dan Bowden.
Could healthcare's cybersecurity future be in the cloud?
John Daniels, VP of HIMSS Analytics
Beyond EMRAM: Reaching digital maturity with models

More Stories

BlackBerry boosts IoT security with $14B Cylance acquisition
Philips Wellcentive’s Business Leader Niki Buchanan
Business leader at Philips Wellcentive talks lessons learned and the future of value-based healthcare
Innovation Factory’s Alaa Chalabi
Working on the snoring problem, one innovation at a time
Big things for blockchain in healthcare

CommonWell Health Alliance highlighted its progress with Carequality in a presentation at HIMSS18. (Credit: Twitter)

CommonWell rolls out Carequality connection
ECRI mental health
ECRI: Acute care patients with mental issues can be dangerous, tech tools can help
UK HealthTech Advisory Board members announced

An artist's impression of a new Dunedin Hospital. Photo: New Dunedin Hospital

New Zealand’s Dunedin city plans for a new digital hospital