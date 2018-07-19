BioEnterprise, Bounce Innovation Hub partner to support biomedical entrepreneurs

BioEnterprise and Bounce Innovation Hub on Thursday announced a partnership to combine their bioscience and entrepreneurial work.

BioEnterprise works with entrepreneurs to nurture ideas and technologies and guide them as they build businesses, while Bounce offers incubation and tech accelerator programs that also include mentoring.

BioEnterprise was jointly founded in 2002 by Cleveland Clinic, Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals. The new partnership with Bounce Innovation Hub follows a deal that Cleveland Clinic and Case Western announced on Wednesday that they are expanding a long-standing partnership to advance research and education in biomedical engineering by creating a framework to foster more collaboration among engineers, scientists and physicians working on nanotechnology and neural engineering to imaging and regenerative medicine.

Under the new deal, BioEnterprise and Bounce will share an office in Akron, located within the Bounce Innovation Hub, to more directly support bioscience entrepreneurs with shared connections and resources.

Michael Haritakis, co-founder of medical device manufacturing startup Thermedx, will serve as a biomedical entrepreneur-in-residence to support health IT and medical device companies in the BioEnterprise portfolio.

“The more we build partnerships like this one, the better off all of our biotech and healthcare-related companies will be in the long run,” Bounce CEO Doug Weintraub said in a statement.

