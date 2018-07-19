BioEnterprise, Bounce Innovation Hub partner to support biomedical entrepreneurs

Cleveland Clinic-founded BioEnterprise and Bounce will share office space and tech incubator resources to mentor startups.
By Bernie Monegain
July 19, 2018
02:32 PM
Share
BioEnterprise, Bounce Innovation Hub partner to support biomedical entrepreneurs

BioEnterprise in Cleveland, Ohio. Credit: Google Maps

BioEnterprise and Bounce Innovation Hub on Thursday announced a partnership to combine their bioscience and entrepreneurial work. 

BioEnterprise works with entrepreneurs to nurture ideas and technologies and guide them as they build businesses, while Bounce offers incubation and tech accelerator programs that also include mentoring. 

BioEnterprise was jointly founded in 2002 by Cleveland Clinic, Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals. The new partnership with Bounce Innovation Hub follows a deal that Cleveland Clinic and Case Western announced on Wednesday that they are expanding a long-standing partnership to advance research and education in biomedical engineering by creating a framework to foster more collaboration among engineers, scientists and physicians working on nanotechnology and neural engineering to imaging and regenerative medicine. 

Under the new deal, BioEnterprise and Bounce will share an office in Akron, located within the Bounce Innovation Hub, to more directly support bioscience entrepreneurs with shared connections and resources. 

Michael Haritakis, co-founder of medical device manufacturing startup Thermedx, will serve as a biomedical entrepreneur-in-residence to support health IT and medical device companies in the BioEnterprise portfolio. 

“The more we build partnerships like this one, the better off all of our biotech and healthcare-related companies will be in the long run,” Bounce CEO Doug Weintraub said in a statement.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Business Intelligence, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Rural hospitals need more funding for broadband, telehealth, AHA says

Credit: Cleveland Clinic on YouTube

Top Story
AHA: Rural hospitals need telehealth, broadband funding

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management
5 ways Amazon could disrupt healthcare

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Interoperability
Clinical

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Keynote presentation: Rise of the knowledge network
Michael Archuleta of Mt. San Rafael Hospital talks about data risk at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Managing today's healthcare information explosion
Allyson Vicars of Advisory Board talks about security at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Building an enterprise approach to mitigating risk
Cleveland Clinic CIO Ed Marx discusses healthcare leadership at Big Data and Analytics Forum
Keynote presentation: Leading innovation and enterprise transformation

More Stories

Cass Regional EHR back online after ransomware attack: What you need to know

Cass Regional Medical Center. Credit: Google Street View

Cass Regional EHR back online after ransomware attack: What you need to know
BioEnterprise, Bounce Innovation Hub partner to support biomedical entrepreneurs

BioEnterprise in Cleveland, Ohio. Credit: Google Maps

Biomedical entrepreneurs find new partnership support
AMA explains why doctors should be involved in EHR design and implementation
Human factors need to play bigger role in EHR design and implementation, AMA says
IBM Watson partners with Veterans Affairs to provide cancer treatment for veterans
VA, IBM Watson Health extend precision cancer partnership
EHRs improve patient safety
EHR optimization key to improving patient safety
Centegra takes HIPAA-compliant Facebook approach to put caregivers on same page

Centegra Health in Huntley, Illinois. Credit: Google Maps

Centegra takes HIPAA-compliant Facebook approach to put caregivers on same page
Cleveland Clinic biomedical engineering deal
Cleveland Clinic makes biomedical engineering deal
ECRI to host unplugged AHRQ clinical guidelines
ECRI to host unplugged AHRQ clinical guidelines