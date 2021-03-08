Global Edition
Privacy & Security

Big uptick in bot traffic jeopardizes vaccine appointments

Health system websites are being buffeted with bad bots – an increase of 372% over the past six months, according to a new report – and that's making it harder to secure spots for COVID-19 vaccination.
By Mike Miliard
March 08, 2021
04:48 PM
Web traffic

As COVID-19 vaccine supplies continue to grow, many of the initial logistical hurdles to getting them into arms have been ironed out. But many challenges are still there – and some new ones are also emerging.

A new report from cybersecurity firm Imperva notes that many websites used to schedule those precious vaccine appointment slots are being bombarded with bad bots – and that's making it that much harder for people to sign up for shots.

WHY IT MATTERS
Imperva Research Labs says it's seen a 372% increase in bad bot traffic on healthcare websites since this past September. And in recent weeks that traffic has only ramped up: In February, it was up 48.8%, the largest increase over the past year, according to the firm.

"In recent weeks, vaccine websites from Massachusetts to Minnesota have crashed, with an innumerable amount of that traffic potentially coming from bots," said Imperva's Edward Roberts in a blog post.

As bots proliferate, Roberts warned of three risks to efficient and effective vaccine scheduling and distribution: making it more difficult and slow-going to access scheduling sites, taking appointment portals offline in DDoS-type swarms – and even bots scooping up appointment slots while humans play by the rules.

"As human users and bots flood websites at elevated levels, many domains will crash because of the increased levels of traffic," Roberts writes. "While large retail pharmacies have the infrastructure to sustain higher volumes of traffic, smaller institutions and local government sites do not have the resources to maintain uptime in these conditions."

Beyond that level of disruption, however, he notes that the chance of seeing appointment slots locked up by bots and made available for sale to high bidders "is not unfathomable, if you consider what has plagued the ticketing industry for years."

THE LARGER TREND
Imperva notes that bad bots aren't the only online risk to vaccine distribution – pointing to other security vendors who have highlighted new activity around phishing campaigns and domain registrations.

Since the vaccine distribution began, Healthcare IT News has reported often about security risks and scheduling challenges.

We've shown how some Florida counties were using Eventbrite – a platform typically used for events such as concerts – to schedule vaccine appointments, for lack of better options.

We've heard from scheduling tech experts who say that in too many cases, "the technology is just being used wrong."

And we've seen how faulty systems have stymied vaccinations with blocked users, lost registrations, double-booked appointments and website crashes that have lasted for days.

ON THE RECORD
"With citizens anxiously awaiting updates on when they can get their COVID-19 vaccination, tensions and frustrations are at an all time high," said Roberts in the Imperva blog post. "The growing presence of bots could complicate the process of disseminating these shots in an orderly manner.

"More troubling, advantageous criminals are monitoring all of this frenzy from the sidelines and will find ways to exploit the chaos," he added. "In fact, over the past several weeks, Imperva has seen an indication of human reconnaissance on vaccine appointment scheduling sites looking at the structure of pages and endpoints. This behavior is a strong indicator for future attacks."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Data Warehousing, Network Infrastructure, Patient Engagement, Population Health, Privacy & Security

More regional news

How provider orgs need to respond to 2021's cybersecurity threats

By
Bill Siwicki
March 08, 2021
A doctor with their head in their hands in front of a computer

ONC has ideas for reducing clinician burden with health IT

By
Kat Jercich
March 08, 2021
Aspire Health Partners Princeton Plaza

Aspire Health Partners upgrades network and adds RPM to handle telehealth needs

By
Bill Siwicki
March 08, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A doctor with their head in their hands in front of a computer
ONC has ideas for reducing clinician burden with health IT

Most Read

Microsoft partners with Verily, Broad Institute to advance biomed innovations
Israel to share data with Pfizer in exchange for COVID-19 vaccine doses
Komodo Health acquires Mavens to create healthcare enterprise platform
Seqster updates security, scalability of its cloud-based interoperability platform
HHS launches COVID-19 antibody treatment locator tool
NHS Wales partners with GS1 UK to support traceability across healthcare

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

women in health IT
Breaking down barriers to access for women
ChristianaCare's Randy Gaboriault
CIO Spotlight: ChristianaCare's Randy Gaboriault
Sponsored by
Sinequa VP Jeff Evernham
How Intelligent Search is improving innovation and research
HIMSS Media top stories
Concerns over lack of racial data from vaccinations; vaccine production ramps up

More Stories

Rocket with space shuttle
The Healthcare Moonshot: Care Journey Orchestration and Why It Could Be Your Organization’s Launch Pad
Security staff clusters in a server room
Universal Health Services faces $67 million loss after cyberattack
HIMSS Media top stories
Concerns over lack of racial data from vaccinations; vaccine production ramps up
cyber attacks, Philips, COVID-19 vaccine
Roundup: UK invests £5M in vaccine library, Philips and Lunit partner for X-ray diagnostics and more briefs
Dr. Derk Arts, founder and CEO of Castor
Castor is working to democratize clinical trials
Hands with text scrolling in front
Cybercriminals post health system employee information online
SEHA, AI
Abu Dhabi’s SEHA and MBZUAI join forces to integrate AI...
precision medicine - fingers hold strand of DNA
San Francisco Otolaryngology goes all in on precision medicine